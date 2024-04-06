Davao City swimmers reign supreme at Davraa Meet 2024

Davao City's swimming team dominated the four-day Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 swimming competition, amassing a total of 43 gold medals, 36 silvers, and 26 bronzes, securing its position as the overall champions once again at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City on Friday, April 5.
The city's secondary boys tankers spearheaded the Durians' medal haul, collecting 21 golds, 11 silvers, and eight bronzes. Meanwhile, the secondary girls team added 14 golds, 11 silvers, and seven bronzes.
Davao City's elementary boys (5-7-4) and elementary girls (3-7-7) also played a crucial role in securing the host city's bid to retain the overall championship title.
Davao del Norte finished a distant second with 22 golds, 19 silvers, and 13 bronzes, followed by Tagum City in third place with 11 golds, 16 silvers, and 14 bronzes.
Trailing behind were Digos City (3-6-4), Davao de Oro (3-4-7), Panabo City (0-2-4), Davao Oriental (0-2-4), Mati City (0-1-1), and the Island Garden City of Samal (0-0-3).
DABAWENYO STANDOUTS
Several standout performers contributed to Davao City's success. Paolo Miguel Labanon, Rissa Angelian Sahagun, and Stacey Bernice Requiza each scored perfect sevens in their respective events, sweeping all of their competitions.
Paolo Miguel Labanon, a 17-year-old Grade 11 student at Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM), dominated five individual events: secondary boys 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1,500m freestyle, and 200m butterfly. He also played a crucial role in securing two gold medals for Davao City in the secondary boys 4x50m medley relay (with Pietro Dominic Requiza, Jabahri Dilangalen, and Jon Raphael Rodriguez) and 4x100m medley relay (with Pietro, Juan Alessandro Suarez, and Dilangalen).
Mission accomplished for Labanon, who competed in his last Davraa Meet.
All I can say is that I did a good job for all those years and I’m proud to compete in the Davraa since Grade 4.
Paolo Miguel Labanon, of Davao City, Davraa Meet 2024 swimming seven-gold medalist
The six-foot champion, in a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao, dedicated his victory to his family, coaches, and friends.
Meanwhile, Sahagun, a 12th grader from Ateneo de Davao University, also performed exceptionally in her last Davraa Meet, earning five individual golds (secondary girls 200m and 400m IM, 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke) and leading her team to two golden finishes in secondary girls 4X50m medley relay (with Stacey, Zhamella Mirantes, and Zoe Raut) and 4X100m medley relay (with Stacey Requiza, Mirantes, and Jemeina Pagaran).
Stacey Bernice Requiza also secured five individual golds (secondary girls 50m butterfly, 50m, 100m, and 200m backstroke, 50m freestyle) to also contribute to Davao City Durians' domination in the swimfest.
Other notable performances included Juan Alessandro Suarez, who surprised by winning two gold medals in the secondary boys 100m freestyle and 200m breaststroke events, and Jabhari Dilangalen (secondary boys 100m butterfly) and Pietro Dominic Requiza (secondary boys 50m freestyle), who each contributed a gold medal on the final day of competition.
Jesu Gabriel Yu added gold in elementary boys 50m freestyle on Friday alongside the relay teams of Isabella Baron, Kai Solana, Frezel Anne Visitacion, Georgia Peneiro (elementary girls 4x100m freestyle relay), coached by Harvy Laviña, and Rafael Cruz, Rodolfo Apilado III, Liam Rebaya, and Jian Pual Baulos (secondary boys 4x100m freestyle relay).
Pietro Dominic Requiza earlier clinched gold medals in secondary boys 50m butterfly, 200m backstroke, and 100m backstroke. He also got a silver in 50m freestyle.
Meanwhile, Dilangalen annexed the golds in secondary boys 50m breaststroke and 100m butterfly events.
Dabawenyo Jiro Kyel Gatacillo, for his part, copped two gold medals in elementary boys 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke. He also helped the city win the elementary boys 4X50m freestyle gold with teammates Jesu Gabriel Yu, Jahred Carlos Basan, and Ryker Zeke Peneiro.
Rodolfo Paulo Apilado III secondary boys 200m and 400m individual medleys (IMs).
Rodolfo Paulo Apilado III also clinched two individual gold medals in secondary boys 200m and 400m individual medleys (IMs).
Apilado, a 16-year-old Grade 11 student at Davao City National High School (DCNHS), said his Davraa Meet 2024 achievements wouldn't be possible without the guidance of his parents, coach, teammates, friends, and most importantly, God.
SunStar Davao’s Davraa Meet 2024 special coverage is presented by Mati City Mayor Michelle Nakpil Rabat, Santos Land Development Corporation, Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao, Davao de Oro First District Rep. Maricar Zamora, and NCCC Supermarket. MLSA