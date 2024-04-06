Davao City swimmers reign supreme at Davraa Meet 2024

Davao City's elementary boys (5-7-4) and elementary girls (3-7-7) also played a crucial role in securing the host city's bid to retain the overall championship title.

Davao del Norte finished a distant second with 22 golds, 19 silvers, and 13 bronzes, followed by Tagum City in third place with 11 golds, 16 silvers, and 14 bronzes.

Trailing behind were Digos City (3-6-4), Davao de Oro (3-4-7), Panabo City (0-2-4), Davao Oriental (0-2-4), Mati City (0-1-1), and the Island Garden City of Samal (0-0-3).

DABAWENYO STANDOUTS

Several standout performers contributed to Davao City's success. Paolo Miguel Labanon, Rissa Angelian Sahagun, and Stacey Bernice Requiza each scored perfect sevens in their respective events, sweeping all of their competitions.