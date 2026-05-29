Davao City targets December delivery of 20 new DIBS units

THE City Government of Davao revealed that it is in the procurement process for the 20 bus units for the Davao City Interim Bus Service (DIBS) and expects them to be delivered by December this year.

Harvey Lanticse, head of the City Information Office (CIO), said that the city is in the process of procuring an additional 20 buses, bringing the current number of buses to 30.

“With this acquisition, a total of 30 buses will soon be plying the DC Bus routes and serving the Dabawenyos,” he told the media on May 28, 2026.

Lanticse said the city is also procuring the needed charging stations, depot facilities, and garage infrastructure since these newly procured buses would be electric units.

He said the local government is committed to modernizing the public transportation system in Davao C, adding that the city would continue to pursue reliable, safe, and comfortable public transportation for its residents.

Earlier, Davao City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang said that under the proposed Supplemental Budget No. 1, P200 million was allocated for the procurement of 20 bus units and a digital platform to monitor the buses plying the city’s streets so that commuters would be able to check the bus routes.

“I-specific pa man na, i-bidding pa man na, but the general amount is P200 million and apil na diha ang digitalization (It’s still up for bidding and needs to be specified further, but the general amount is ₱200 million, and digitalization is already included in that),” he said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on May 26, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The DIBS was launched on Dec. 5, 2025, to address the growing demand for reliable transportation. The service runs from Monday to Saturday during peak hours, from 6-10 a.m. and 4 to 9 p.m., covering 124 bus stops.

Southbound routes include Toril to Guillermo Torres or Sandawa, Toril to Roxas Avenue, Mintal to Sandawa, Mintal to Roxas, and Bangkal to Roxas.

Northbound routes include Buhangin to Roxas and several Panacan routes via Angliongto and R. Castillo. Each route completes up to three trips depending on traffic conditions.

Each bus can carry 90 passengers, including 46 regular seats, two PWD seats, and standing room for 15 passengers. The buses are equipped with ramps for PWD access and bike racks for commuters bringing bicycles. RGP