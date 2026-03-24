Davao City temple holds open house until April 10

THE Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched an open house for its first-ever temple in Mindanao from March 26 to April 10.

The public open house will run from March 26 to April 10, excluding Sundays, to provide an opportunity for visitors to learn about the purpose of the house of the Lord and to tour the temple grounds.

Erich W. Kopischke, General Authority Seventy, invited the public to visit the temple so they can “learn, see, and feel the presence of the Lord.”

Beneficial for the members

Many members of the Church residing in Mindanao previously had to travel to Cebu City or Metro Manila just to visit a temple. However, with the construction of the temple in Davao City, members will no longer need to leave the island.

Elder William K. Jackson, General Authority Seventy and Second Counselor in the Philippine Area Presidency, said that, in fact, in the past, members had to travel to Hawaii to visit a temple. Now, members have easier access due to the Church’s 14 temples in the country.

“This will bring the blessings of the temples closer to our membership,” he said.

Jackson added that more temples will be built in Mindanao to cater to the increasing number of members.

Once completed, the temple in Cagayan de Oro will be the second temple in Mindanao.

He said the temple is a place where members of the Church go to remember and acknowledge Jesus Christ as their Savior.

There are about 900,000 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worshipping in approximately 1,400 congregations.

Temple structure

The temple is located along Maa Road and Anahaw Road in Barangay Maa, Davao City. The property covers 1.09 hectares, while the building has a floor area of 1,714 square meters and stands 37.3 meters tall.

The temple features designs inspired by embroidered piña fabric of the Philippines, with floral patterns and traditional geometric designs reflected in its glass windows.

The construction of the temple was announced on October 7, 2018, and the groundbreaking was held on November 14, 2020. Its dedication is scheduled on May 3, 2026.

In the Philippines, other temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that are still under construction are located in Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, and Tacloban. RGP