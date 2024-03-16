Davao City: Then and now

Early days

Davao, in its early beginnings, was mainly inhabited by the lumad and Moros.

The name, in fact, is the result of blending the three words “Dabo”, “Duhwow”, and “Davoh”, which the three Bagobo subgroups, Tagabawa, Guiangan, and Obo, named the Davao River.

Like any other part of the country, Davao City was also colonized by the Spaniards. Although, in the 16th century, they were just exploring the Davao Gulf area. It was not until 1844 when the Spanish Governor General of the Philippines Narciso Clavería ordered the colonization of the Davao Gulf region, including what is now Davao City.

Colonization began in 1848, in an expedition led by José Cruz de Uyanguren of Vergara, Spain.

Datu Bago, a local chieftain, opposed the Spanish ruling in the Davao soil. He led a fierce battle against Uyanguren. However, the latter was defeated, thus, giving birth to the town of Nueva Vergara, the future Davao in 1848. Uyanguren, later on, became its first governor.

The Spanish control of the town was unstable at best, as its Lumad and Moro natives routinely resisted their rule.

After a long rule over the Philippines, Spain lost to the United States during the war in 1898. It was then that the Americans saw how good the land was in Davao.

Rapid economic progress was felt as migrants from Luzon and the Visayas, as well as from other countries, like China, Japan, and the United States, flocked to Davao.

In 1901, the municipality of Davao was established, the current Davao Region.

The Japanese began as imported labor, but they became enterprising as the years went by and managed to own land and increase their hold on the abaca industry by buying out from the Americans.

In the 1930s, the Japanese nearly controlled the place, dictating both the economic and political life of the town.

This situation so alarmed the national government that Davao City was established as a chartered city by joining the Guianga Municipal District and the town of Davao.

In this way, the local government would be appointed by Manila, thus lessening the political manipulation of the Japanese.