Davao City tightens driveway rules to ease traffic congestion

THE City Government of Davao said it is enforcing stricter driveway access rules and a continuous footpath policy along major roads to ease congestion and improve pedestrian safety.

Through the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP) and the Office of the City Building Official (OCBO), the city government will implement a continuous footpath policy and stricter regulation of driveway access along major roads to ensure better traffic flow and pedestrian safety in the city.

“The City Government of Davao emphasizes that proper implementation of these policies will help reduce traffic conflict points, improve pedestrian safety, and support more efficient and organized transport system in Davao City,” the city government wrote in a statement on March 18, 2026.

The local government unit (LGU) said that the move to enforce stricter driveway access rules and a continuous footpath policy is in response to increasing traffic congestion in the city caused by multiple access points along major road corridors.

The LGU explained that these conditions have led to unsafe turning movements, traffic delays, and conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles.

The LGU further stated that, in preparation for the implementation of the DPTMP, developments along major roads must provide adequate and continuous sidewalk space and should be limited to single ingress and egress points, especially in corridors covered by routes under the public transport modernization program.

The LGU added that the policy is also aligned with Section 707.4 of the National Building Code of the Philippines, which discourages direct access from parking or loading areas to the road right-of-way. This aims to prevent public roads from being used as maneuvering areas and to promote safer traffic movement.

Davao City recently topped the TomTom Traffic Index as the most traffic-congested city in the Philippines and ranked fourth in Asia.

Earlier, the Mindanao Alliance for Progress (MAP) urged Davao City officials to present a comprehensive traffic management plan to address growing concerns over the city’s worsening traffic situation.

MAP coordinator Mayet Valdez said the city needs to address the traffic situation promptly to prevent it from worsening. She noted that the solution is not as simple as adding more roads, tunnels, or bridges, as these cannot be built overnight.

Valdez suggested implementing a comprehensive traffic management policy, including number coding, as well as stronger policies and more efficient systems to address the traffic problem. RGP