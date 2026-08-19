Davao City tightens school security after Zamboanga shooting

ALARM has gripped the Philippines as government agencies, schools, academic institutions, and organizations collectively condemned the deadly shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (AdZU) in Zamboanga City, with the tragedy also prompting heightened security measures in schools in Davao City.

The shooting at the university's Junior High School campus in Barangay Tumaga, Zamboanga City, left two students dead, including the Grade 9 student who allegedly carried out the attack. A Grade 10 student was killed, while two other people were reported injured.

The incident has drawn condemnation from Malacañang, law enforcement agencies, the Department of Education (DepEd), political leaders, schools and organizations, with many stressing that educational institutions must remain safe places for children and young people.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered authorities to conduct an investigation into the shooting and determine measures to prevent similar incidents.

“Our schools are where we entrust our children to learn, to grow and to dream about the lives ahead of them. They must also be among the safest places in our country,” Marcos said.

The Philippine National Police, meanwhile, appealed to the public to rely on verified information as authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities were still establishing what happened and urged the public to refrain from circulating unconfirmed reports, photographs and videos that could cause unnecessary concern.

The Department of Education also expressed solidarity with the AdZU community and said it was ready to provide assistance to affected learners, families and school personnel.

The response comes less than two months after another deadly school shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City in June, where three students were killed, and around 20 others were injured. The two incidents have renewed national discussions on school security, firearm access, psychosocial support, and the factors that may contribute to violence among young people.

Al Qalam joins condemnation

In Mindanao, the Al Qalam Institute for Islamic Identities and Dialogue in Southeast Asia, an academe-based institute hosted by Ateneo de Davao University, also expressed grief and solidarity with the AdZU community.

In a statement released on August 19, Al Qalam said it joined Ateneo de Davao University in mourning the tragedy and offered prayers for the victims, their families, and those injured.

“May Allah (SWT) grant ease, comfort, and sabr to everyone affected by this heartbreaking incident,” the institute said.

Al Qalam also emphasized the Islamic principle of respect for human life, saying Islam “holds human life sacred and is grounded in salam (peace), mercy, and protection of all people.”

The institute unequivocally condemned gun violence and stressed that schools should remain safe spaces where young people can study, educators can teach, and school personnel can work without fear.

It likewise appealed to the public to exercise restraint amid the circulation of graphic footage and unverified information following the shooting.

Al Qalam urged communities to respect the ongoing investigation, avoid spreading rumors and reject hate speech and sweeping generalizations.

“In this time of grief, let us stand united through interreligious dialogue, mutual understanding, and a shared commitment to protecting our youth and building peace,” the institute said.

The statement carries particular significance in Mindanao, where Al Qalam has worked on peace-building, multicultural dialogue and interfaith and intercultural engagement.

Davao leaders tighten school security

In Davao City, Mayor Sebastian Duterte expressed sympathy for the victims and their families and ordered tighter security around schools and other learning institutions.

The Davao City Information Office said Duterte directed the city's security forces to strengthen security measures “to further ensure the safety and security of our students.”

“Our prayers and sympathies are with the people of Zamboanga, especially the victims and their families,” Duterte said.

He added that Davao City would continue implementing security protocols in educational institutions while coordinating with the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education.

“These enhanced security measures will remain in place moving forward. We ask for everyone’s cooperation as we continue to uphold the culture of security in Davao City,” he said.

Davao City Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte II also expressed outrage and sadness over the incident, calling for stronger safety protocols and stricter gun control.

“It’s very scary, it’s very alarming,” he said, while also emphasizing the need for adults to pay closer attention to children's mental and emotional well-being.

Davao schools’ security update

Meanwhile, DepEd-Davao Region has recorded more than 1,200 security personnel deployed in schools across the region, highlighting existing safety measures amid heightened concerns over security in educational institutions.

During the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on August 19, DepEd Davao City spokesperson Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo said that the number was based on the agency’s School Safety and Security Audit Round 2 tracker as of August 10.

According to the tracker, a total of 1,295 security personnel are assigned across the 11 schools divisions and component cities covered by the audit.

The audit also documented hundreds of physical and security facilities intended to strengthen the protection of learners and school personnel.

These include 1,423 perimeter fences, 771 closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, 554 public address systems, and 512 metal detectors installed or available across the covered schools.

Among the areas included in the audit, Davao City recorded the highest number of security personnel at 420. It was followed by Davao del Norte with 180 security personnel and Davao Occidental with 161.

Authorities probe firearms, online activity

Authorities are also examining how the student was able to bring firearms into the school.

According to preliminary reports, the student entered the campus carrying two firearms. One of the weapons was reportedly issued to his father, a Bureau of Customs (BOC) official, while another was a personally licensed firearm belonging to the father.

The BOC subsequently relieved the student's father from his post and ordered an accounting and inventory of firearms issued within the bureau, as well as a review of policies covering firearm custody, transport, carrying, storage, and safekeeping.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said authorities were looking into the student's online activity, including his gaming and chat history. He said the investigation must be completed before authorities draw conclusions about what may have influenced the student.

The incident was also reportedly livestreamed using a body-worn camera. Authorities and the school have urged the public not to circulate graphic footage from the attack.

The PNP has been working to have videos and images of the incident removed from social media platforms, amid concerns that their continued circulation could further traumatize victims, families and witnesses.

Calls for safer schools grow

The latest shooting has consequently broadened the national conversation beyond the immediate investigation, with government agencies and educational institutions facing renewed calls to strengthen campus security, improve early intervention mechanisms and expand mental health and psychosocial support for students.

The Department of Health has deployed mental health and psychosocial support teams to assist members of the AdZU community affected by the shooting.

The Department of Education and other education stakeholders are also expected to review existing school safety mechanisms following the second deadly school shooting in the country in less than two months. DEF