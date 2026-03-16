Davao City to celebrate 4 years of being insurgency-free

DAVAO City is set to celebrate four years of being insurgency-free as it continues its thrust towards lasting peace and sustainable development that reaches geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) in the city.

It was on March 24, 2022 when the city marked a historic milestone, as it was declared insurgency-free — a result of years of dedication and cooperation among the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, local government leaders, IP communities, and of every Dabawenyo.

Prior to this, the Paquibato District, one of the city’s GIDAs, was a Communist Terrorist Groups’ (CTGs) stronghold, resulting in limited opportunities and disrupted delivery of essential services.

“The declaration of Davao City as insurgency-free brought better opportunities for students and professionals to pursue their education and career with confidence, for farmers to cultivate their lands with renewed hope, and for families to experience improved access to services, infrastructure, and livelihood opportunities,” Atty. Jonah Margaret Presto, Peace 911 Head, said in an interview with the City Information Office.

Within four years of being insurgency free, programs and projects were introduced in areas once affected by insurgency including the establishment of the University of Southeastern Philippines-Malabog Extension Campus (USeP-MEC) and the Bahayahay Learning and Workshop Center for IP Women; the conduct of several capacity building trainings for community members on livelihood, financial literacy, and governance among others; and the distribution of livelihood assistance materials in the community including Abaca plantlets and seedlings.

Peace 911 also helped facilitate the amnesty application of former rebels. It also helped resolve land-related concerns in Paquibato, as well as the protection of ancestral domains.

As the city celebrates four years of being insurgency-free, Dabawenyos are enjoined to strengthen the culture of security, peace, and development in every community.

“Ipadayon nato ang pag-practice sa atoang culture of security ug ang atoang cooperation with the city government and security cluster in maintaining the peace and order of our city (Let us continue to practice the culture of security and continue to work with the city government and our security cluster in maintaining the peace and order of our city),” Presto said.

The City Government of Davao, through Peace 911, also continues to provide programs, services, and projects in GIDAs, and ensure sustainable peace, growth, and development in the city. CIO