Davao City to convene Moral Recovery Council

THE Davao City government is preparing to convene the Moral Recovery Council, a body created under a 2024 ordinance to promote integrity, discipline, and good governance among public servants and young people.

Councilor Antoinette Principe, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Education, Science and Technology, announced the move Tuesday, Sept. 29, during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos media forum.

Principe said the council is awaiting Mayor Sebastian Duterte’s signature on an executive order that will formally convene the body.

“Naa na ang bola sa executive department for the Mayor to sign the Executive Order to convene the Moral Recovery Council (The ball is now in the executive department’s court for the mayor to sign the executive order),” Principe said. (The ball is now in the executive department’s court for the mayor to sign the executive order.)

The ordinance requires the mayor to issue the executive order creating the council.

Principe said the council will promote seven core values among public servants and young people: leadership, good governance, service excellence, resiliency, unity, integrity, and discipline.

She said the council’s work could also complement the city’s efforts to incorporate peace education into the Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado learning modules, which the city is developing with the Department of Education-Davao City and the Office of the Vice President.

According to the City Information Office, the city government and the Office of the Vice President signed a memorandum of agreement on Sept. 25 to strengthen peace education and related initiatives.

Vice President Sara Duterte said the partnership could help strengthen efforts to instill values and peace concepts in young learners before violence and conflict arise.

“This partnership between the Office of the Vice President and the City Government of Davao allows us to turn that commitment into action,” Duterte said. “Through the development of the peacebuilding manual, technical assistance, local coordination, and sharing of best practices, we can strengthen how institutions prevent conflict, respond to threats, protect victims, and build safer communities.”

The three-day writeshop for the Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado modules ended Sept. 27 at the Apo View Hotel. Principe said the peace education component remains under development and could be implemented next year once completed.

She said the DepEd-Davao City division will determine which grade levels will use the enhanced modules.

“If mag gikan ang content sa module sa atong mga teachers, mas dali siya itudlo kay nagikan gyud sa ilaha ang input (If the module’s content comes directly from our teachers, it will be easier to teach because the teachers themselves provided the input),” Principe said.

The Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado modules were created under City Ordinance No. 0552-24 and launched in public schools for Grade 6 and Grade 10 students in December 2024.

The program expanded to private schools in August, beginning with Holy Child College of Davao. The Davao City government is preparing to convene the Moral Recovery Council, a body created under a 2024 ordinance to promote integrity, discipline, and good governance among public servants and young people.

Councilor Antoinette Principe, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Education, Science and Technology, announced the move Tuesday, Sept. 29, during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos media forum.

Principe said the council is awaiting Mayor Sebastian Duterte’s signature on an executive order that will formally convene the body.

“Naa na ang bola sa executive department for the Mayor to sign the Executive Order to convene the Moral Recovery Council (The ball is now in the executive department’s court for the mayor to sign the executive order),” Principe said. (The ball is now in the executive department’s court for the mayor to sign the executive order.)

The ordinance requires the mayor to issue the executive order creating the council.

Principe said the council will promote seven core values among public servants and young people: leadership, good governance, service excellence, resiliency, unity, integrity, and discipline.

She said the council’s work could also complement the city’s efforts to incorporate peace education into the Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado learning modules, which the city is developing with the Department of Education-Davao City and the Office of the Vice President.

According to the City Information Office, the city government and the Office of the Vice President signed a memorandum of agreement on Sept. 25 to strengthen peace education and related initiatives.

Vice President Sara Duterte said the partnership could help strengthen efforts to instill values and peace concepts in young learners before violence and conflict arise.

“This partnership between the Office of the Vice President and the City Government of Davao allows us to turn that commitment into action,” Duterte said. “Through the development of the peacebuilding manual, technical assistance, local coordination, and sharing of best practices, we can strengthen how institutions prevent conflict, respond to threats, protect victims, and build safer communities.”

The three-day writeshop for the Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado modules ended Sept. 27 at the Apo View Hotel. Principe said the peace education component remains under development and could be implemented next year once completed.

She said the DepEd-Davao City division will determine which grade levels will use the enhanced modules.

“If mag gikan ang content sa module sa atong mga teachers, mas dali siya itudlo kay nagikan gyud sa ilaha ang input (If the module’s content comes directly from our teachers, it will be easier to teach because the teachers themselves provided the input),” Principe said.

The Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado modules were created under City Ordinance No. 0552-24 and launched in public schools for Grade 6 and Grade 10 students in December 2024.

The program expanded to private schools in August, beginning with Holy Child College of Davao. GRS