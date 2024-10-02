Davao City to create culture, arts office

THE City Government of Davao will establish an office for Culture and the Arts to further support and promote Dabawenyo artists.

In November 2023, the city council passed City Ordinance No. 0332-23 mandating the creation of an office for Culture and the Arts under the City Mayor's Office.

The creation of the office is a vital move to promoting a balanced and sustainable development of Davao by mainstreaming creativity and cultural industries in the city's development plans.

The office will ensure the conservation and promotion of the city's historical and cultural heritage.

It shall also ensure the development of a local arts program that will be integrated in formal education and non-formal settings to nurture future generations of Dabawenyo artists.

Promotion of the interest and welfare of artists and cultural workers in the city is also one of the office's primary objectives.

Davao CIty Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in his podcast, said that the city is committed to enhancing its cultural landscape and provide platforms for local artists, musicians, and cultural advocates.

Through the office, programs and initiatives will be developed for the growth of the artistic and cultural landscapes of the city.

Councilor Pilar Braga, chair of the Committee for Culture and the Arts, in an interview with the City Information Office, said the city government sees the development and promotion of culture and the arts in the city as an important factor for the city's growth.

Duterte also assured the public that the city is all out in its support for Davao artists and cultural advocates.

Preparations for the creation of the office for culture and the arts are underway. CIO