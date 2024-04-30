Davao City to experience ‘dangerous’ heat index level

THIRTY-SIX areas in the Philippines, including Davao City, are expected to experience a “dangerous” heat index level with scorching temperatures ranging from 42 to 47 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Davao City in Davao del Sur may experience 42 degrees Celsius from April 29 to 30.

This means that people in areas under the "dangerous" classification may experience heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion when exposed for long hours under the scorching heat.

Meanwhile, Dagupan is forecast to experience as high as 47°C, a bit lower than the 53 degrees Celsius or “extremely dangerous” heat index experienced in Iba, Zambales last Sunday, April 28, the highest heat index recorded this year.

On the other hand, those areas with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C that are not classified as "dangerous" are classified as "extreme caution".

The following places are expected to experience a "dangerous" heat index classification on April 30:

Manila Science Garden Quezon City, Metro Manila: 42°C

Iba, Zambales: 42°C

Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga: 42°C

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija: 42°C

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City: 42°C

Sangley Point, Cavite: 42°C

Legazpi City, Albay: 42°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 42°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C

Mambusao, Capiz: 42°C

Dipolog, Zamboanga Del Norte: 42°C

Davao City, Davao Del Sur: 42°C

Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte: 42°C

NAIA, Pasay City: 43°C

MMSU, Batac, llocos Norte: 43°C

NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya: 43°C

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas: 43°C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 43°C

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 43°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo: 43°C

Guiuan, Eastern Samar: 43°C

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur: 43°C

Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 44°C

Casiguran, Aurora: 44°C

Coron, Palawan: 44°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 44°C

Aborlan, Palawan: 44°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 44°C

Bacnotan, La Union: 45°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 45°C

ISU Echage, Isabela: 45°C

Baler (Radar), Aurora: 45°C

Aparri, Cagayan: 46°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 47°C

The Department of Education (DepEd) postponed in-person classes in public schools from April 29 to 30 in light of the impending heat wave and the transport strike.

However, private schools shall not be covered by the advisory but shall have the option to implement the measure.

However, despite the ongoing heat index, the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will also bring cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, and thunderstorms to most parts of Southern Mindanao, particularly in Davao Region.

Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains will be experienced during this weather system.

Meanwhile, in Metro Manila and other parts of the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by Easterlies and localized thunderstorms may also bring potential flash floods and landslides. DEF