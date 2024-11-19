Davao City to give P17.7M-financial aid to Kristine-affected LGUs

THE City Government of Davao will provide P17.7 million worth of financial assistance to the thousands of families affected by Typhoon Kristine (International name: Trami), which entered the Philippine area of responsibility on October 20, 2024.

City Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) head Alfredo Baloran said during the ISpeak Media Conference recently that each of the 36 local government units (LGUs) that were placed under the state of calamity will receive assistance on November 20 amounting to P300,000 to P1 million.

This will be composed of 19 municipalities, 10 cities, and seven provinces, mostly in the Luzon and Visayas regions.

Typhoon Kristine, the 11th tropical cyclone that entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in 2024 made landfall in Isabela on October 23, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes. By the time it exited PAR on October 25, more than 3.3 million Filipinos had been affected.

The trough of the cyclone also triggered scattered rain and thunderstorms in 17 regions particularly Metro Manila, Mimaropa, portions of Calabarzon, the Visayas, and parts of Mindanao, leaving 83,777 damaged houses, 61,746 hectares of washed away crops, and severe disruption to transportation and communication.

The latest report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) shows a total of 162 casualties, 137 were injured, and 22 were missing caused by Kristine. DEF