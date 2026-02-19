Davao City to host 77th PAL Interclub Feb. 20–March 6

PHILIPPINE Airlines brings its flagship amateur golf team tournament to Davao City as the 77th PAL Interclub tees off Feb. 20 and runs through March 6, drawing 214 teams from across the country and overseas. Organizers expect strong competition, with 124 squads in the Seniors division and 90 in the Men’s Regular division, highlighting the event’s reach and the steady growth of Philippine golf.

Since launching in 1948, the Interclub has united generations of golfers through spirited play and camaraderie, with its team format fostering friendships and emphasizing integrity and fair play. This year’s matches will unfold across three premier courses—Apo Golf and Country Club, South Pacific Davao Golf Club, and Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club—as local officials and tourism partners prepare to welcome visiting players and fans.

“The PAL Interclub has always been a meaningful gathering for the golfing community,” said Richard Nuttall, president of Philippine Airlines. “We are excited to bring the 77th edition to Davao and celebrate this tradition with golfers, partners, and supporters.”

Major sponsors backing this year’s staging include Mastercard, PRIMAX, and Okada, with support from ABS-CBN Global, Boeing, and official hotel partner Dusit Davao. Organizers say the tournament remains a celebration of sportsmanship and community spirit, continuing a legacy that inspires both seasoned players and rising talents. PR