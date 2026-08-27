Davao City to host first-ever Pen and Stationery Fest

LOCAL stationery lovers, fountain pen collectors, and journal enthusiasts are gearing up for a milestone gathering as the city hosts its first-ever dedicated celebration of paper crafts, lettering, and analog writing. The inaugural Davao Pen and Stationery Fest 2026 is set to run on August 29 to 30 at Seda Abreeza, in Bajada, Davao City, bringing together independent artists, makers, and major writing brands from across the region and beyond.

Organized by Kristine Lorraine Serrano, Rozel Gubi, and Cecille Kath Monterola—founders of the festival and local community group The Journal Circle—the two-day event aims to foster Mindanao’s growing creative culture. "Whether visitors are longtime fountain pen lovers, passionate journal enthusiasts, or simply curious, the festival offers a space to connect, discover new tools, and celebrate putting ideas on paper," the organizers shared.

A bustling creative marketplace

The core of the festival features a sprawling creative marketplace showcasing handmade stationery, custom journals, art supplies, stickers, and specialty writing instruments.

Dozens of independent artists, local studios, and boutique creators will lay out their goods, including Lazy Daisy, Nico Ng, Amberclopedia/Cellokuneho, Tinta & Teksto/Artisan Paperie, Journalling Merch Tagum, The Boklab, All Things Nihon/Im Chuukie, Rehanasopholophogus/Arianne Vass Creation, Coned Dog Studio, The Xoxo Goods/Craftymaya/Ginama Atbp, Unbranded Shop/Kislap Studio, Bychimkn/Mooncheri, BrewedCoffeeCat/Zhar_nee, The Joyful Heart/Eriz Journal, Marz Today/Artsy Lab PH, Blankaaah x Uosagi/Clay with Fern, Scribbles by Scribbling Paperie, Marie Lama, Ella Lama, The Heart Project, Paola Paperie, Coffee Latte Art Studio/ Beadology Ph, Geebsdraws/Siningkamas, The Little Whimsy Ph, PaperaicaShop, Casa Memoria/Print and Tell, Issa Prints/Sunnydaysoda, Stamps and Patterns/Ninscreates, Pat.journals, Bookiful by Andicrafts, Studio Applefroyo, Butako/Katcoven, Feeshda atbp/Paint by V, PLJ’s Corner, Craft Lobby, Cada Dia, and photobooth experiences by Snazzy Frames Photobooth Davao.

Major industry brands and sponsors are also supporting the event, led by Esterbrook, The Manila Penography, and Scribe, alongside Pilot PH, The Happy Station, and Nature Spring. Additional support is provided by partner groups including The Market Hive, The Journal Circle Davao, Kikay Journals, Vinta Inks, Diamine Inks, Melissa Kim, Inky Notes, The Crafty Mama, and Tinie Crafts.

Hands-on creative workshops

Beyond shopping, attendees can enroll in specialized workshops held from 1 to 7 p.m. on both days across Board Rooms Abel 2 and Abel 3.

Saturday, August 29 Lineup: Pop-up and Interactive Journal by Print and Tell; Rubber Stamp Carving Workshop by Stamps and Patterns; Inky Pages by Marz Today; Map Your Memories – Travel Journal Workshop by Esterbrook and Kikay Journals; Design Your Favorite Quote with Brush Lettering by Nico Ng; and Fountain Pens and Inks 101 by Zelle Pen Journals.

Sunday, August 30 Lineup: Brush Calligraphy by Paula Writes; Writing Jam with Glass Pen by Katkreates Illustration; Soulful Annotation by Scribbles and Books; Map Your Memories – Travel Journal Workshop by Esterbrook and Kikay Journals; and Mark Making by Artisan Paperie.

Workshop fees vary, with registration for the travel journaling session accessible online via the Esterbrook platform.

Event schedule & details

Both days will feature ongoing activities, sponsor giveaways, and live raffle draws before wrapping up at 8 p.m. For VIP Access, the event venue opens at 10 a.m., while general admission opens at 11 a.m. PR