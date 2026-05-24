Davao City to observe Aids candlelight memorial on May 26

HEALTH officials in Davao City renewed calls for stronger HIV awareness, prevention, and early testing as the city prepares for the observance of the International Aids Candlelight Memorial later this month.

Representatives from the Regional HIV/Aids Wellness Center and the Southern Philippines Medical Center said during the iSpeak press conference that HIV cases continue to rise, particularly among young people belonging to the reproductive age group.

According to health officials, the age group with the highest number of HIV cases ranges from 24 to 35 years old, followed by individuals aged 15 to 24.

Dr. Jordana P. Ramiterre, RHWC head physician, said the International Aids Candlelight Memorial is part of an awareness campaign that aims to educate the public about HIV.

“So, please be aware of this infection,” Ramiterre said.

The RHWC announced that Davao City will commemorate the International Aids Candlelight Memorial on May 26 at Rizal Park.

Activities will begin at 8 a.m. and will include free HIV screening services, while the first 100 individuals who undergo screening will also receive free chest X-rays.

A candlelight ceremony is scheduled at 5 p.m.

The event carries the theme: “Light the Legacy: Remember, Advance, Act, and Keep the Light Alive.”

Health officials emphasized that HIV is manageable through proper treatment and early diagnosis.

“Even if you are diagnosed with HIV, it’s not a death sentence. It’s a chronic illness, manageable by treatment,” Ramiterre said.

The RHWC said it continues to provide free and confidential HIV testing, treatment, counseling, and prevention services, including outreach programs in communities and entertainment establishments.

Health workers also encouraged residents to undergo regular HIV screening, noting that HIV may not immediately show symptoms and can remain undetected for years without testing. EUNICE FELIPE/UM, SUNSTAR INTERN