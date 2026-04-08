Davao City to provide P5,000 fuel subsidy to tricycle operators, drivers

THE Davao City government is set to roll out a ₱5,000 fuel subsidy for registered tricycle-for-hire operators to help ease the burden of rising fuel prices, a city councilor said.

The subsidy, funded by the city government through the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), will provide ₱5,000 to each qualified beneficiary.

Councilor Atty. Luna Acosta said consultations were held with Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations (TODA) presidents from the first, second, and third districts prior to the implementation of the assistance.

“Mahal ang gasolina pero ang plete 10 ra gihapon (Gasoline is expensive, but the fare is still only 10),” Acosta said, adding that this remains one of the primary concerns among drivers.

Acosta clarified that the assistance will be granted primarily to registered operators, as they hold the Motorized Tricycle for Hire (MTH) franchise or license indicating actual operation. However, she noted that final verification with the CTTMO is still ongoing.

To qualify, applicants must have a valid permit and driver’s license and are required to apply at the CTTMO office.

Based on initial data, around 500 operator-drivers are registered, although validation is still ongoing. The councilor added that the list of beneficiaries is expected to be finalized soon, possibly by next week, following a pause in validation activities during the Holy Week.

The subsidy is sourced entirely from the city’s budget and not from national government funds.

“This is our way of supporting a sector that keeps the economy moving,” Acosta said. “We prioritize drivers — from SUV to PUJ — because they transport the workforce from their homes to business establishments. Kung hindi gagalaw ang mga tao, walang pera na gagalaw din (If people don’t move, no money will also move).”

She added that the current rollout focuses on tricycle-for-hire operators, who were not covered by national government assistance programs since their licenses are issued by the CTTMO and not the Land Transportation Office.

Meanwhile, concerns were raised about whether unregistered or “colorum” drivers could also receive aid. Acosta said priority will be given to legitimate operators who comply with regulations, although the city is still exploring possible assistance for others.

“As much as we want to give assistance to everyone, we also have to ensure we are prepared every step of the way,” she said.

Looking ahead, the councilor emphasized the need for long-term solutions to address fuel-related challenges and improve mass transport in the city.

She stressed the importance of an energy preparedness plan, encouraging residents to reduce and conserve energy at home, alongside the development of crisis and long-term plans with support from the national government. KRISTINE BAOYA, DORSU, INTERN