Davao

Davao City to send aid to 15 LGUs

Davao City to send aid to 15 LGUs
City Government of Davao

DAVAO City will be sending financial assistance to 15 local government units that declared in State of Calamity due to different disaster occurrences.

Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) Head Alfredo Baloran told reporters on Monday that their office already got the documents and respective declarations of state of calamity from the areas that the city will extend financial assistance to.

On February 6, 2024, the Sangguniang Panlungsod approved P6.1 million from Davao City's Quick Response Fund for financial assistance for two provinces, one city, and 12 municipalities.

The provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte will get P1 million each. A total of P500,000 will be given to Tagum City, while P300,000.00 each will be given to the five municipalities in Davao del Norte, namely Kapalong, New Corella, Sto. Tomas, Carmen, and Braulio E. Dujali; three municipalities in Davao Oriental namely Lupon, Cateel, and Tarragona; and four municipalities in Agusan del Sur namely Santa Josefa, Veruela, Loreto, and Bunawan.

Baloran added that the financial assistance will be delivered once it is ready. CIO

Related stories:

Davao City to send aid to 15 LGUs
US pledges $1.25-M assistance for Davao flood, landslide victims
Davao City to send aid to 15 LGUs
17 bodies of Masara landslide victims remain unidentified
Davao City to send aid to 15 LGUs
Davao USAR continues to assist in Masara search and rescue ops
weather
Financial assistance
Davao Region
Davao del Norte
Landslide
Flooding
Disaster
calamity
Heavy rainfall
Tragedy
Davao City
Quick Response Fund
Heavy rain
Davao de Oro
low-pressure area
Davao CDRRMO
Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office
LPA
Maco
QRF
Barangay Masara
Maco landslide
Masara

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph