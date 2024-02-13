Davao City to send aid to 15 LGUs

DAVAO City will be sending financial assistance to 15 local government units that declared in State of Calamity due to different disaster occurrences.

Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) Head Alfredo Baloran told reporters on Monday that their office already got the documents and respective declarations of state of calamity from the areas that the city will extend financial assistance to.

On February 6, 2024, the Sangguniang Panlungsod approved P6.1 million from Davao City's Quick Response Fund for financial assistance for two provinces, one city, and 12 municipalities.

The provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte will get P1 million each. A total of P500,000 will be given to Tagum City, while P300,000.00 each will be given to the five municipalities in Davao del Norte, namely Kapalong, New Corella, Sto. Tomas, Carmen, and Braulio E. Dujali; three municipalities in Davao Oriental namely Lupon, Cateel, and Tarragona; and four municipalities in Agusan del Sur namely Santa Josefa, Veruela, Loreto, and Bunawan.

Baloran added that the financial assistance will be delivered once it is ready. CIO

Related stories: