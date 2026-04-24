Davao City to shift 20% of official vehicles to electric

DAVAO City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo said that the local government unit is looking into shifting 20 percent of its vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs).

Ocampo, who chairs the Committee on Environment, said that the city government is gradually transitioning to EVs in line with the mandate of Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte. He added that the city is considering setting a target to adopt EVs due to the significant amount allocated for fuel and maintenance.

“Diri man gyud sa EV is kuan lang ang moving parts ana is bearing lang eh, which is very minimal and no oil and coolant or whatsoever (In EVs, the only moving part there is really just the bearing, which is very minimal, and there’s no oil or coolant or anything like that),” he said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on April 21, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Ocampo said that the local government is also in the process of procuring EVs for official use.

He added that even before the energy crisis, Mayor Duterte had already proposed an EV ordinance during a meeting to encourage the public to shift to a greener mode of transportation.

Ocampo proposed an ordinance that seeks to provide incentives to EV manufacturers, dealers, private and government users, operators, spare parts suppliers, charging station operators, and environmentally sound battery disposal and recycling facilities.

He said that the committee also proposed allocating a P1 million budget for the ordinance annually to kickstart the implementation and promotion of using EVs in the city.

The ordinance would also establish an Electric Vehicle Monitoring Committee (EVMC), which would be tasked with coordinating, reviewing, and ensuring compliance with its implementation.

Ocampo said that the Committee on Environment took considerable time to complete the committee report due to technical complexities. He added that the committee sought assistance from the City Legal Office and the Department of Energy in drafting the ordinance to ensure alignment with existing laws and regulations.

He emphasized the importance of having legislation in place for the proper recycling of electric vehicle batteries, noting that while EVs are considered a green solution, their batteries remain toxic and may cause severe environmental impacts if not properly managed.

Ocampo added that there would also be a reduction in real property tax for those engaged in battery recycling. He added that his committee will ensure the ease of doing business for operators, manufacturers, dealers, and other stakeholders.

The councilor said he hopes the ordinance will be passed on the third and final reading before the end of May 2026. RGP