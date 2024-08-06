Davao City to turn over P14.5M to ‘Carina’-stricken areas in Luzon

THE Davao City government is set to turn over P14.5 million as financial assistance to 27 areas in Luzon highly devastated by Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

The 20th Davao City Council passed on Tuesday, August 6, the ordinance and resolution providing cash assistance to cities and provinces, sourced from the 30 percent Quick Response Fund of the city's Calamity Fund.

The Province of Bataan, Rizal, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, and Batangas will each receive P1 million, while the cities of Pasay, Mandaluyong, Valenzuela, Navotas, Manila, Marikina, Caloocan, Quezon, San Juan, Malabon, and Meycauayan in Bulacan will each receive P500,000.

In addition, P300,000 will be allocated to other areas such as San Mateo, Rizal; Baco, Oriental Mindoro; Macabebe, Pampanga; Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindanao; Bauang, La Union; Cainta, Rizal; Paombong, Bulacan; and San Andres, Romblon.

"It is the practice of the City Government of Davao to extend assistance sa mga affected LGUs. Whether nangayo sila or wala the city government voluntarily extends our support sa mga LGUs nga victims of any calamity (It is the practice of the City Government of Davao to extend assistance to the affected LGUs. Whether they ask for it or not the city government voluntarily extends support to the LGUs that are hit by any calamity)," Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) head Alfredo Baloran said in an ambush interview earlier.

The ordinance was approved hours before the third State of the City Address (Soca) of Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte.

Duterte highlighted in his Soca that the city government has already extended P29.7 million to various cities and municipalities across the country affected by calamities and disasters from July 2023 to March 2024.

The mayor said it is part of the city's commitment to help other communities by extending financial assistance.

Typhoon Carina wreaked havoc in areas of the National Capital Region the previous week, which resulted in the death of 48 individuals.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the cost of damage to infrastructure and agriculture from the three weather systems has also increased to P5.98 billion. RGL