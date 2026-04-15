Davao City tourism grows, fueled by festivals

THE City Government of Davao continues to record rising tourist arrivals despite economic challenges, with major festivals driving growth and visibility.

Councilor Myrna G. L’Dalodo-Ortiz, chair of the Committees on Tourism and Beautification and on Trade and Industry, said the recently concluded Araw ng Dabaw helped sustain the upward trend.

She said the city is gearing up for key events, including Duaw Dabaw in June, Kadayawan sa Dabaw, and Pasko Fiesta, which are expected to further boost visitor numbers.

“So ang atong festival gina anhi jud sa mga bisita (“Our festivals continue to draw tourists),” Ortiz said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on April 14 at the Sanguniang Panlungsod.

She added that public figures have also joined recent celebrations, reflecting the city’s growing appeal.

Ortiz said the monthlong Araw ng Dabaw celebration aims to attract more visitors by extending opportunities for tourism and economic activity.

Early 2026 data show arrivals increased to 173,000 in the first two months from 165,000 in the same period last year, marking a 15 percent rise. February alone posted an 18 percent increase, indicating steady growth.

The city is also targeting a 50 percent increase in arrivals during the Kadayawan Festival, supported by stronger promotions and expanded tourism initiatives.

With sustained growth and festival-driven campaigns, Davao City remains optimistic about maintaining its momentum as a leading destination for local and international tourists. JAIMA M. PANDICAL/DORSU, SUNSTAR INTERN