Davao City Tourism Office urges registration, renewal of tourism establishments

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) is reminding all primary and secondary tourism-related establishments to process the renewal or registration of their City Tourism Certificate.

Charlotte B. Parba, Administrative Officer II of the City Tourism Operations Office, said that it is important to visibly display the City Tourism Certificate within establishments as proof of compliance.

“Ang matag establishments be it primary or secondary establishments gina post nila, ginabutang nila sailahang wall. Usually, if you visit an establishment that is tourism related, isa na sa ilahang ginabutang sa ilahang wall ang ilahang tourism certificate. Isa na sa pangitaon nato og nagapamatood nga kanang maong establishment niagi na sa amoang process sa pag-issue og certificate og license (Each establishment, whether primary or secondary, posts and displays their tourism certificate on their wall. Usually, if you visit a tourism-related establishment, one of the things you’ll see on their wall is the tourism certificate. That’s one of the things we look for and serves as proof that the establishment has gone through our process of issuing a certificate and license),” she told Madayaw Davao over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

The CTOO serves as one of the regulatory offices that businesses must coordinate with, as it imposes additional requirements for securing a business permit.

Krizia Pabrigar, Operations Assistant I of the City Tourism Operations Office, also emphasized that compliance with CTOO is a mandatory step for tourism-related businesses in securing their permits from the City Business Bureau.

“Kailangan muagi, mandated na sa atong city tourism office, mga business like hotels, Mabuhay accommodations, Airbnb, travel and tours, ticketing office, restaurants, coffee shops, tour guides, tour operators og island hopping (It is mandated that tourism-related businesses such as hotels, Mabuhay accommodations, Airbnb, travel and tours, ticketing offices, restaurants, coffee shops, tour guides, tour operators, and island hopping must go through the CTOO),” she told Madayaw Davao over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

As of September 2025, a total of 1,744 tourism establishments have successfully registered and renewed their permits with the CTOO.

Parba also added that the permit process is not merely about fulfilling additional requirements, it’s a proactive measure to ensure safety and legitimacy of tourism establishments in the city.

“Testament niana ang mga recent awards na nakuha sa city. Kanang mga requirements sa pag process og kuha sa permit, naay wisdom behind that why we need to require establishments to go through such process and to produce sa sakto na dokumento para sa safety og legitimacy sa ilahang business dria sa atung syudad (The recent awards earned by the city show the value of these efforts. The requirements for processing and securing permits carry wisdom behind them. That’s why we need to require establishments to go through such a process and produce the proper documents to ensure the safety and legitimacy of their business here in our city),” she said.

The CTOO renews tourism certificates every January of each year, in line with the business permit renewal.

Business owners are encouraged to renew or register their tourism business with the CTOO by visiting its main office on the 4th floor of the Davao City Tourism, Investment and Promotions Building, Palma Gil St., Davao City, or its satellite booth at the Sangguniang Panlungsod. CIO