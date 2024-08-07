Davao

Davao City tourism soars post-pandemic

'DISCIPLINED FAMILY.' The "Pamilyang Dabawenyo, Disiplinado" bagged this year's first-place award for the Hulagway sa Araw ng Dabaw 2024. The photo by Excelsio Hiponia Jr. depicted a family that stayed within the designated area and was excitedly watching the parade during the Parada Dabawenyo Event. It also shows the marshal’s efforts in keeping the area organized for the convenience of the families and other spectators and for them to fully enjoy the parade.
'DISCIPLINED FAMILY.' The "Pamilyang Dabawenyo, Disiplinado" bagged this year's first-place award for the Hulagway sa Araw ng Dabaw 2024. The photo by Excelsio Hiponia Jr. depicted a family that stayed within the designated area and was excitedly watching the parade during the Parada Dabawenyo Event. It also shows the marshal’s efforts in keeping the area organized for the convenience of the families and other spectators and for them to fully enjoy the parade.Excelsio Hiponia Jr. via Hulagway sa Davao/Facebook

DAVAO City's tourism sector has made a strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, with over one million tourists visiting in 2023, according to Mayor Sebastian Duterte.

In his State of the City Address (Soca) on Tuesday, August 6, Duterte revealed that the city welcomed 1,296,928 tourists last year, a significant increase from the 897,406 recorded in 2022.

“This is significantly higher than the tourist arrivals in 2022. Pagkahuman sa pandemya, nakabangon-bangon man hinuon ang tanan pero dili ing-ana kadali pero kaluoy sa Ginoo naa man pud. Ang importante lang gyud ani [...] kinahanglan organized gyud ta (This is a substantial rise compared to 2022. While recovery from the pandemic has been challenging, we are grateful for the progress. The key is to stay organized),” Duterte said.

This is a substantial rise compared to 2022. While recovery from the pandemic has been challenging, we are grateful for the progress. The key is to stay organized.

“This is proof that the city continues to be a growing tourist destination and provides a favorable business environment for the local tourism industry,” the mayor said.

Duterte introduced the newly launched Duaw Davao Festival in June, aiming to be the city's fourth annual festival. He said Duaw is designed to encourage both tourists and locals to explore the city's attractions and activities.

Additionally, the city hosted 4,105 meetings, incentive travel, conventions, and exhibitions (Mice) events from June 2023 to May 2024, doubling the 2,156 events held in the previous year.

“Davao City continues to be a major MICE destination following the city’s successful hosting of the MICE convention in March of last year,” the mayor said. “We hope to continue hosting more MICE events in the coming year. Our goal is to maintain what we have recovered from the pandemic and [find] ways to improve.”

Meanwhile, the city is set to host the fourth Ironman 70.3,  part of the official activities for the Kadayawan celebration. RGL

Tourism
economy
Kadayawan Festival
Tourist arrivals
business
Sebastian Duterte
State of the City Address
Baste Duterte
Soca
Kadayawan
Davao City
Tourist attractions
Covid-19
Ironman 70.3
MICE events
Duaw Davao Festival 2024
Duaw Davao
SOCA 2024
tourism recovery
post-pandemic tourism

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph