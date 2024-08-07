Davao City tourism soars post-pandemic

DAVAO City's tourism sector has made a strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, with over one million tourists visiting in 2023, according to Mayor Sebastian Duterte.

In his State of the City Address (Soca) on Tuesday, August 6, Duterte revealed that the city welcomed 1,296,928 tourists last year, a significant increase from the 897,406 recorded in 2022.

“This is significantly higher than the tourist arrivals in 2022. Pagkahuman sa pandemya, nakabangon-bangon man hinuon ang tanan pero dili ing-ana kadali pero kaluoy sa Ginoo naa man pud. Ang importante lang gyud ani [...] kinahanglan organized gyud ta (This is a substantial rise compared to 2022. While recovery from the pandemic has been challenging, we are grateful for the progress. The key is to stay organized),” Duterte said.

“This is proof that the city continues to be a growing tourist destination and provides a favorable business environment for the local tourism industry,” the mayor said.

Duterte introduced the newly launched Duaw Davao Festival in June, aiming to be the city's fourth annual festival. He said Duaw is designed to encourage both tourists and locals to explore the city's attractions and activities.

Additionally, the city hosted 4,105 meetings, incentive travel, conventions, and exhibitions (Mice) events from June 2023 to May 2024, doubling the 2,156 events held in the previous year.

“Davao City continues to be a major MICE destination following the city’s successful hosting of the MICE convention in March of last year,” the mayor said. “We hope to continue hosting more MICE events in the coming year. Our goal is to maintain what we have recovered from the pandemic and [find] ways to improve.”

Meanwhile, the city is set to host the fourth Ironman 70.3, part of the official activities for the Kadayawan celebration. RGL