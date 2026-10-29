Davao City tourist arrivals up by 160K

TOURIST arrivals in Davao City reached 1,632,597 from January to September 2026, up 161,901, or about 11 percent, from the same period last year, according to the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO).

CTOO officer-in-charge Willenito Tormis Jr. presented the figures to the Davao City Council during its regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, where he also showed the city's two citations from the Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines (Atop) Pearl Awards.

Tormis said the growth "is not an ordinary feat because we really tried our best to deliver to Dabawenyos the best experience for the four festivals that we are doing."

Tormis said the figures are the city's highest since 2019.

Foreign visitors up

Domestic tourists made up most of the arrivals, at 1,541,884, up 10.7 percent. Foreign visitors rose 14.5 percent to 71,188, while overseas Filipinos rose 27.7 percent to 19,525, based on the CTOO data.

August, the month of the Kadayawan Festival, drew the most visitors, at 226,785. February posted the fastest growth, at 22.06 percent, and May the slowest, at 3.38 percent.

Arrivals in the first half of the year passed one million, up 11.7 percent, SunStar Davao earlier reported, which means growth eased slightly in the third quarter.

2.5-M target

With three months left, the CTOO is aiming for 2.5 million arrivals by the end of 2026, up from about 2 million last year, Tormis said in an interview on the sidelines of the session.

"So, kato, hopefully, by the end of the year, no, we can achieve our target of 2.5 million(So hopefully by the end of the year we can achieve our target of 2.5 million)," Tormis said.

He said the office currently projects between 2.2 million and 2.4 million arrivals for the year, short of the target.

Numbers come from inns, hotels

Asked by councilors how the city counts tourists, Tormis said the figures are based on monthly reports that hotels and inns are required to submit under the city’s tourism code. He added that Davao City has about 7,100 hotel rooms.

"So, this is the most accurate data that we're getting from the hotels and not just hotels, but even the inns," he said.

He said the CTOO does not use airport data because it cannot tell visitors apart from Dabawenyos who travel.

Tormis added that most Airbnb guests are not counted, since only Airbnb units accredited with the CTOO report to the office.

"Right now we don't have super big access with the Airbnbs, only those who are accredited with our office," Tormis said.

Hotels complaints

He said some condominiums offer Airbnb stays without declaring them, and hotels have complained that these units undercut them without paying taxes.

"The choice of people is mas barato kay Airbnb, and they're not registered or accredited by the city, so they are not collecting taxes (People choose Airbnb because it is cheaper, and they are not registered or accredited by the city, so they are not collecting taxes)," he said.

However, Tormis relayed that the CTOO is working with Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz on revisions to the tourism code that would require Airbnbs to report.

Arrival cards

Second District Councilor Diosdado Angelo Junior Mahipus proposed that the city require arrival cards for visitors entering Davao, collected at checkpoints, to build a database of people coming from outside the city.

The councilor also asked the CTOO to develop a tourism app.

He also requested the office to work with the security cluster to monitor long hotel stays and offer free shuttle rides for tourists from the airport.

Tormis said the proposed revisions to the tourism code include ways to get more reliable data on travelers, since the city has no dedicated tourism app yet.

However, he added, the city is building a tourism website with a traveler database.

When asked for data on how long visitors stay, Tormis said the CTOO would submit a fuller January-to-September report soon.

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chairman of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, asked for a tourism development plan for the Marilog and Paquibato districts, which Tormis answered that a community-based tourism ordinance is still on second reading.

Dayanghirang also noted that the tourism budget is much bigger than in the past, and said the council expects results to match. GRS