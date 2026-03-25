Davao City trike group seeks P20 minimum fare

THE Tricycle Alliance of Davao City is pushing to double the minimum fare from P10 to P20, citing rising fuel costs linked to the Middle East conflict that have cut into drivers’ earnings and made it harder to keep up with basic expenses.

Michael Ybañez, chair of the alliance and the Mamay Transport Service Cooperative, said fares have remained unchanged since May 2020 despite inflation exceeding 28 percent. The group proposes a P20 base fare for the first kilometer and an additional P5 for each succeeding kilometer.

“Gikaya lang namo pero dili na gyud ma agwanta karun amoang na obserbahan miskag inyung pangutan-on ang uban ruta nagkagamay nalang ang tricyle nagabyahe tungod kay ang mga driver nangita na ug lain panginabuhian kay dili na basta basta ma agwanta ang kita sa pamasada (We’ve managed somehow, but it’s becoming unbearable. You can see fewer tricycles on the road because drivers are already looking for other sources of income),” Ybañez said during a media interview on March 24 at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Ybañez said Davao City still has one of the lowest tricycle fares, noting that other areas already charge P15 to P20 even before the recent fuel hikes.

He urged the city council to act on their petition, saying the proposed P20 minimum fare would help drivers cope with rising costs.

He added that Todas in the first and third districts support the increase and plan to join the petition.

The alliance, composed of 57 Toda presidents in District 2, raised the proposal during a March 24, 2025, council session on fuel price concerns.

The group seeks a P20 base fare for the first kilometer and an additional P5 per kilometer, while retaining the 20 percent discount for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students.

Plight of tricycle drivers

Ybañez said a P10 fare increase would help drivers support their families, noting daily take-home pay has dropped to about P300 to P400, with some earning even less as fuel prices climb to P80 to P100 per liter.

He said many drivers start as early as 5 a.m. and work until 10 p.m., sometimes longer, yet take home as little as P200 a day. Aside from daily expenses, drivers also shoulder maintenance costs and franchise renewals.

Data from the City Transport and Traffic Management Office show a decline in franchise renewals. Ybañez said the proposed fare hike could help bring drivers back to the sector.

Mateo Laviste, president of Toda Km 12 Sasa, said drivers who rent units are especially vulnerable to rising fuel costs. He appealed to the authorities to consider their situation.

“Ang amoa diri para ni sa amoang mga anak, para sa among obligasyon matag-adlaw wala nami lain trabaho kundi mamasahero lang. Kami nanghangyu lang me nga unta dungon ni (We do this for our children and our daily needs. We have no other job but driving. We are simply appealing and hoping our plea will be heard),” he said.

He added that while drivers follow the P10 minimum fare, illegal or unregistered operators often charge more than P20. A standardized P20 fare, he said, would benefit both commuters and drivers.

Sentiments of commuting public

Commuters raised concerns over the proposed fare hike, saying a doubling of the minimum fare would strain daily budgets. Some suggested P15 as a more acceptable rate.

Dennis John Barimbao, a development worker, said he is skeptical of the increase, noting that some drivers already charge above the base fare, especially to tourists or newcomers.

He said any fare adjustment must ensure fairness and consistent enforcement.

“So that makes me skeptical, kung mag tarung lang unta sila, why not? Pero kung same gihapon ilang batasan na mamili ug commuter, lampas minimum fare ang singlon, luoy ta commuter (That makes me skeptical. If they would just act properly, then why not? But if they keep the same habits, choosing which passengers to take and charging above the minimum fare, then commuters like us will suffer),” he told SunStar Davao on March 25, 2026.

Neil John Ang, a medical practitioner, said he understands the drivers’ plight but expects the increase to affect commuters’ budgets.

“If the fare goes up, I’ll have to adjust my budget,” he said, adding that he hopes the government will study the proposal carefully and consider subsidies for low-income earners.

Last fare hike

The city last approved a tricycle fare increase on May 26, 2020, when the Davao City Motorized Tricycle-for-Hire Franchising and Regulatory Board of the CTTMO set the minimum fare at P10 for the first four kilometers and P1 for each succeeding kilometer.

Students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities paid P8 for the first four kilometers and an additional 80 centavos per kilometer.

The adjustment took effect during the General Community Quarantine, when authorities limited passenger capacity per unit to enforce physical distancing at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. RGP