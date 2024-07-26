Davao City trying out checkpoint cameras

MOTORISTS along Davao City’s C.P Garcia Highway (Diversion Road) are seeing the setting up of three checkpoint cameras being put up by private I.T. firm WHP Prime Master Holdings.

The purpose of these experimental traffic checkpoint cameras is to test this traffic technology for a proposed PPP (Public-Private Partnership) with the City Government of Davao.

Dionisio Abude, chief of the City Transportation and Traffic Management Office said the three checkpoint cameras are part of the Smart Traffic Enforcement System (STES) which the city is testing for viability.

The three checkpoint cameras are located along Diversion Road; one in front of Gap Farm, one in the corner of Jade Valley, and one in front of Crocodile Park (Riverfront City).

“This is a camera na maka-detect siya, makacapture siya ug speed limit violation, makacapture siya ug plate recognition, non-wearing of seatbelt violation, ug tong Adda tung Anti Distractive Driving Act tung mag drive gamit cellphone (This is a camera that can detect or capture speed limit violations, capture plate recognition, non-wearing of seatbelt violations, and ADDA or distractive driving act those driving using cellphones),” Abude said.

Abude said the city could enter a PPP with the company if the STES is doable during the testing phase.

Aside from the STES checkpoint cameras, they are also looking at the Smart Parking System which will be tested at Ilustre Street.

These are among the efforts of the local government of Davao City to improve traffic in urban areas using smart technology and artificial intelligence. PIA DAVAO