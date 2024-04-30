Davao City urges compliance with CCTV Ordinance

DAVAO City Councilor Luna Maria Dominique S. Acosta said that the City Mayor's Office (CMO) has urged them to expedite investigations into establishments in the city to ensure compliance with the Amended Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Ordinance.

Speaking during the Aprubado sa Konseho on Tuesday morning, April 30, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Acosta said, “The City Mayor’s Office has already called to fast-track the inspection for the establishments.”

She said that although the ordinance was recently approved, only one inspection has been conducted since its passage on November 21, 2023. She emphasized that the initial inspections prioritized malls, schools, financial establishments, and other vulnerable areas, with condominiums and hotels slated for subsequent focus.

She assured that the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), Business Bureau, and Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) would continue their inspections.

Acosta underscored the importance of upgraded CCTV systems, particularly in light of recent incidents where CCTV footage would have aided investigations on the couple found deceased in their rented unit.

She encouraged establishments to proactively enhance their systems without waiting for inspections.

“We hope that establishments that are covered do not wait for the inspection before you improve your CCTV [Closed Circuit Television] system,” she said.

Acknowledging concerns about manpower shortages, Acosta stressed the need for personnel well-versed in CCTV specifications and placement.

She outlined CCTV requirements based on establishment size and type, emphasizing maximum coverage of critical areas.

She explained that small establishments should have at least two CCTVs—one at the entrance or exit and one at a central location within the business. Larger establishments should match the number of CCTVs with their entrances, exits, lobbies, and main areas of business.

For buildings with multiple doors like hotels, malls, and condominiums, owners are mandated to install CCTVs in the lobby, entrance, and exit areas. Acosta clarified that they do not mandate CCTV coverage for every door, particularly in residential settings.

Under Section 13 of the Amended CCTV Ordinance, non-compliance could lead to business permit suspension or revocation, along with fines and potential imprisonment for tampering with CCTV systems.

Offenders will face a fine of P5,000 and imprisonment for up to one year for tampering with or providing altered CCTV footage. A fine of P3,000 applies to all other violations under the ordinance, with subsequent offenses incurring further penalties.

The ordinance specifies the secure installation of cameras without blind spots. RGP



