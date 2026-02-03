Davao City urges fisherfolk to secure licenses

THE Davao City Agriculturist Office (CAgrO) brings fishing license and boat registration certification applications to its barangays beginning in February to make compliance with fishing license easier for Dabawenyo fisher folks.

Aimee C. Evora, Senior Aquaculturist and Acting Head of Fishery Resources Management Services Division of CAgrO, said during the ISpeak Media forum on January 29, 2026, that under the city’s comprehensive fishing ordinance, all fisherfolk are required to secure a fishing license and register their boats.

“Naa miy ipahigayon nga onsite fishing license and boat registration certification application. Katong mga fisherfolk na nagapanagat, base sa atong comprehensive fishing ordinance sa Davao City required sila mukuha og fishing license og rehistro sa bangka. Para easy na magkuha, kami na mismo muadto sa mga barangay para mapadali ang pagkuha sa mga permits (We will be conducting an onsite fishing license and boat registration certification application. Based on our comprehensive fishing ordinance in Davao City, they are required to obtain a fishing license and register their boats. To make it easier to obtain permits, we will go to the barangays ourselves to expedite the process),” she said.

In 2025, CAgrO issued 1,611 fishing licenses and 998 boat registrations.

Evora added that fisherfolk simply need to bring their cedula, complete the registration form, and show their previous license. The fishing license costs P50, while boat registration is P50 for non-powered vessels and P70 for motorized vessels.

The schedule started on February 2, 2026, at Barangay 23C Hall, followed by February 4 at Barangay 76A Purok 2, February 5 at 76A Dapsa, and February 6 at 76A Malamboon.

The registration will continue on February 10 in Sirawan Purok 11, February 11 in Sitio Lawis in Lizada, and February 12 at Lizada Beach, Kawarayan. On February 13, they will be in Pogi Lawis in Daliao, then on February 16 in Punta Dumalag in Matina Aplaya.

On February 18 at Seaside Matina Aplaya, February 19 at Agdao Barangay Hall, and February 20 in Barangay Lapulapu. They will resume on February 24 at the Fishlanding Center in Barangay Lasang, February 26 at the Bunawan Barangay Hall, and February 27 at Ilang Barangay Hall.

In March, the registration will reach Talomo Semento on March 3, Muslim Village Talomo on March 4, Barangay Sasa on March 5, Bago Aplaya on March 6, Panacan on March 11, Tibungco on March 12, Barangay Pampanga on March 13, Leon Garcia on March 17, and Binugao on March 18, 2026.

The onsite registration will also be joined by PNP Maritime, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Department of Agriculture-Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA), and the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) to allow fisherfolk to simultaneously secure fishing vessel clearance and apply for insurance coverage for their boats.

She encouraged fisherfolk to join the onsite registration and apply for their fishing license to protect their livelihood and the sustainability of the city’s fishery resources.

“Amo lang gyud i-encourage ang atong mga fisherfolk nga mu-join sa amoang onsite fishing license and boat registration, dili na ta muhulat nga masita nga wala tay mga lisensya kay naa pud baya syay corresponding nga penalties. So, dili na ta maghulat nga maka-penalty so i-encourage gyud mo nga mu-join (We just want to encourage our fisherfolk to join our onsite fishing license and boat registration. Let’s not wait to be caught without licenses because there are corresponding penalties for that. So, I really encourage them to join the onsite registration),” she added. CIO