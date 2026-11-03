Davao City urges parents to enroll children in development centers

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) urged parents to enroll children aged 2 to 4 in Davao City's child development centers, emphasizing the importance of early learning in shaping their growth and preparing them for formal education.

Gina Ybanez and Veronica Obat, technical staff of the CSWDO's Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) program, made the call during an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio on Monday, Nov. 2, ahead of the city's Children's Month celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

This year's 34th Children's Month carries the theme "Manindigan, Tumugon at Kumalinga: Sa Batang Handa, Mas Ligtas ang Bansa," with disaster preparedness among children as a key priority.

"So prayoridad ang disaster preparedness sa mga kabataan (So disaster preparedness among children is a priority)," Obat said.

She said children often become among the most vulnerable during disasters because they depend on adults for their safety and protection.

"Kay mao na atong gina balik-balik: panahon sa mga kalamidad, ang ma-left out ang mga kabataan, which is sila ang naga-suffer more. Kay dili pa sila kabalo mulantaw sa ilang mga kaugalingon (As we keep emphasizing, children are often left out during calamities, even though they suffer the most because they cannot yet look after themselves)," she said.

Child development workers have also reminded parents to ensure their children bring drinking water and umbrellas to school, Obat said.

Davao City now has 656 child development centers, Ybanez said.

"So far, Sir, ang child development center nato six hundred fifty-six (So far, sir, we have 656 child development centers)," she said.

The centers served more than 28,000 children during school year 2025-2026, according to a city government report in March.

For barangays without a center or those located far from one, the city implements the Parents Teaching Other Parents program, which trains parents to facilitate early learning activities for their children.

Enrollment remains open throughout the year and does not follow the regular school calendar. Children also undergo developmental assessments rather than receive grades, the officials said.

"Actually, year-round po siya, anytime siya puwede (Actually, enrollment is open year-round, so parents can enroll their children anytime)," Obat said.

Enrollment is free, CSWDO head Julie Dayaday said in June. The office also operates two mobile ECCD units to reach barangays without child development centers.

Parents must submit the child's birth certificate and immunization card. Those who do not have a birth certificate can seek assistance through referrals, the officials said.

Aside from early learning activities, the centers provide supplementary feeding, developmental assessments, and referrals to other government agencies. They also offer parent enhancement seminars covering 13 modules to help parents support their children's development.

Ybanez and Obat dismissed the misconception that children aged 2 to 4 are too young for structured learning, stressing that the early years are crucial to brain development.

"That is totally a misconception po kay ang brain development po sa bata is fastest po at this age po (That is a misconception because a child's brain develops fastest at this age)," Obat said.

"Playing is learning sa mga kabataan (Playing is learning for children)," she added.

"Giving them the right education is loving them," Obat said.

Asked about the common challenges in early childhood development, Ybanez said parents should give particular attention to teaching children good values, especially respect.

"Ang mga values mao'y pinaka-main nga tutukan para sa mga kabataan (Values are the most important things to focus on when raising children)," she said.

The officials also discouraged parents from allowing preschoolers to spend too much time on gadgets. For children who already use them, parents should provide proper guidance and supervision.

"Gabayan mga kabataan into the proper use of gadgets po sa mga preschoolers (Guide preschoolers in using gadgets properly)," Obat said.

Children's Month celebration

The city's Children's Month celebration on Nov. 4 will feature a cultural dance competition involving children aged 3 and 4 from Davao City's 15 districts.

The event will take place at Felcris Centrale along Quimpo Boulevard in Barangay 40-D, the officials said.

Obat said the celebration would give children an opportunity to participate in activities that recognize their importance in society.

"Sila ang pag-asa sa atoang nasod, so importante nga hatagan nato og pagtagad, hatagan nato sila og oportunidad nga mahimong kalabot sa mga okasyon nga atong gina-selebrar (They are the hope of our nation, so it is important to give them attention and opportunities to take part in the occasions we celebrate)," she said. GRS