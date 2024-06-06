Davao City vice mayor backs mandatory drug test for city officials

VICE Mayor J. Melchor Quitain expressed support for the mandatory drug testing of local government officials in response to Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers's concerns about drug use among Davao City officials.

During a media briefing at the Ritz Hotel in Obrero, Davao City, on the morning of June 5, 2024, Quitain stated that mandatory drug testing could be implemented without the need for a formal resolution or ordinance.

He said that individual offices could require their employees to undergo testing.

He also said that the topic of random drug testing would be discussed in the next session of the 20th City Council.

"Now that there is a statement about that just to prove that we are not, even though we are in the government, we are not exempted from that," he said.

He underscored the importance of random testing to prevent individuals using illegal substances from avoiding detection.

At least 37 personnel from the Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) tested positive for drugs during random tests on May 3 and 13 at Almendras Gym. These individuals are now set to undergo rehabilitation.

Rep. Barbers, head of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, had urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (Pdea) to investigate drug use among Davao City employees. He noted that even Davao City, the hometown of former President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his strong stance against illegal drugs, is not immune to the issue.

Barbers advocated for a "whole nation approach" and pledged to support Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte by providing relevant information from his committee to aid the city’s fight against drug use.

On May 31, 2024, Duterte announced plans to mandate drug tests in all government offices, condemning the actions of the 37 personnel as a serious breach of trust. RGP