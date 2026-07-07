Davao City welcomes 10 foreign envoys since January 2026

THE City Government of Davao welcomed the visits of foreign delegations to the city as several foreign dignitaries paid courtesy calls on Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte.

Harvey Lanticse, head of the Davao City Information Office, said that since the start of 2026, the city has received about 10 diplomats. He added that for the month of July, the city welcomed the Ambassadors of Sweden and Ireland to the Philippines.

“Davao City is open to all investors regardless kung saan kayo nanggaling na [which area they come from] country,” he said in an interview with SMNI.

Lanticse said the visits aim to strengthen ties between Davao City and other countries, noting that many members of the ambassadors' delegations are foreign investors seeking discussions with the city's business chambers.

He said most of the investors are interested in the agribusiness and agriculture sectors, where the city has a strong presence. Renewable energy and education were also among the topics discussed.

Earlier, Irish Ambassador to the Philippines Emma Hickey paid a courtesy call on Duterte on July 1, 2026, and expressed interest in cooperation in energy, education, and cultural exchange.

During the meeting, Duterte encouraged Irish companies to invest in Davao City, saying that the local government provides robust institutional support and is working to make the investment process smooth and efficient.

On June 29, 2026, Ambassador of Sweden to the Philippines Anna Ferry also paid a courtesy visit to Duterte, during which they discussed bilateral relations between Sweden and Davao City, particularly in transportation, investment opportunities, and other areas.

To recall, Davao City Councilor Rachel Zozobrado, chairperson of the Committee on International Relations, earlier said they expect the number of foreign dignitaries visiting the city to increase in the coming months of 2026.

As of the first half of 2026, the number of foreign dignitaries who had visited the city had already reached 10. These included representatives from Israel, the United States of America (USA), India, Belgium, the Solomon Islands, Denmark, Australia, Norway, China, and Japan, with Japan sending delegations twice. RGP