Davao City welcomes 1M tourists from Jan-Oct

From January to October 2023, Davao City has seen approximately 1 million tourists, according to Jennifer Romero, Officer-in-Charge of the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO).

Speaking at the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, November 16, Romero highlighted that their data already reflects the impressive tourist arrivals for the mentioned period.

As the year approaches its end, Romero expressed optimism about meeting their target figures for 2023.

Despite being shy of the 2019 numbers, she conveyed confidence in bridging the gap and surpassing previous records in the coming years.

“We still have two more months to end the year hopefully we are on our target figure to end 2023, as mentioned even before, far from 2019 but getting there, we are hoping that our tourist arrival will hit the banner year of 2019 next year and even exceed further for the coming years,” Romero said.

She emphasized the significance of December in boosting tourism.

Anticipating an influx of visitors, she cited various factors contributing to increased foot traffic, including people returning home to their provinces, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) coming back to the Philippines, and the celebration of significant milestones such as weddings and birthdays.

To manage the holiday rush effectively, the CTOO is collaborating with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) and the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO).

Romero said they are closely coordinating with the executive committee regarding road closures during the Pasko Fiesta.

A taxi company, according to her, has pledged to augment its fleets, particularly around the Davao International Airport, foreseeing an uptick in passenger arrivals in preparation for the expected surge.

Romero also anticipated full occupancy in most hotels and function rooms throughout the season, interpreting this as a positive indication that tourism is thriving.

She expressed enthusiasm about an anticipated increase in arrivals, marking this season as another indicator of the industry's resurgence. RGP