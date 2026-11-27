DAVAO City has welcomed 24 foreign envoys since January, which local officials see as a sign of growing interest and trust from other countries.

City Information Office (CIO) officer-in-charge Harvey James Lanticse said in an interview on the sidelines of the Pasko Fiesta media launch at Rogen Inn Davao on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, that while visits by foreign diplomats are normal, this year's number is notable.

"This is a welcome development, a good indication of the interest and the trust that they have in this city," Lanticse said.

He said Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and the city government are happy with the visits.

The French ambassador was the most recent envoy to visit, and he said no more visits are expected in December. Some envoys, however, have expressed interest in returning for next year's Araw ng Dabaw.

"There are some na nag-express na mubalik sa atoang Araw ng Dabaw celebration (There are some who have expressed that they will come back for our Araw ng Dabaw celebration)," Lanticse said.

Latest visit

Among the most recent was French Ambassador Donatienne Hissard, who met Duterte at Davao City Hall on Monday, Nov. 23. They discussed maritime cooperation, economic growth, infrastructure development, and cultural and educational exchanges, the mayor said in a Facebook post. Officials of the French Embassy and representatives of French businesses also attended.

Her visit coincided with the port call of the French Navy frigate FS Vendémiaire, which arrived at Sasa Port on the same day. The visit aims to strengthen maritime cooperation and defense ties between the Philippine and French navies, SunStar Davao reported.

Days earlier, on Thursday, Nov. 19, Türkiye's Ambassador to the Philippines, Kaan Esener, also paid a courtesy call on Duterte at City Hall, according to the City Information Office.

In October, United States Ambassador Lee Lipton made his first official visit to the city, paying a courtesy call on the mayor on Oct. 22, according to the mayor's Facebook page. He also met members of the American Chamber of Commerce, the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) reported.

"If you have not experienced Dabawenyo hospitality, let me tell you, it is REMARKABLE," Lipton said in a post shared by the US Embassy in the Philippines.

Lanticse said the US ambassador's visit was an opportunity to attract more investments from American businesses.

Earlier in the year, Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan visited the city on Jan. 26 and 27 to strengthen bilateral relations and local cooperation, the city government said.

Growing economy

The visits come as Davao City's economy continues to grow. Its gross domestic product reached P601.68 billion in 2025, about 4.7 percent higher than in 2024, making it the 10th largest among the country's provinces and highly urbanized cities and the only one from the Visayas and Mindanao in the top 10, based on Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data released in August.

The city government also reported its biggest annual investment haul this year. The Davao City Investment Promotion Center (DCIPC) said this month that it had approved incentives for projects worth P48.9 billion this year, the largest annual total it has generated.

The private sector has also been building foreign ties. On Nov. 20, the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a cooperation agreement with a Chongqing business chamber in China to expand trade and investment, SunStar Davao reported. GRS