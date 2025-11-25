Davao City youth dev’t council IRR issued

THE

City Government of Davao issued an executive order on November 20, 2025, for the implementing rules of City Ordinance No. 0307-23, Series of 2023, or the ordinance that created the Davao City Youth Development Council (DCYDC).

The EO outlined the procedures and guidelines for the effective implementation of the ordinance, ensuring the proper operationalization of the DCYDC, defining its functions, limitations, and composition, and establishing clear sanctions for non-compliance, all in support of national laws governing local youth development councils (LYDCs) and the functions of the Davao City Youth Development Division-Local Youth Development Office (DCYDD-LYDO).

DCYDD-LYDO, as division under the City Social Welfare and Development Office, shall register and verify youth serving organizations; provide technical assistance in DCYDC in the formulation of the Davao City Youth Development Plan; facilitate the election of the DCYDC representatives; serve as secretariat to the DCYDC; conduct mandatory and continuing training of SK officials and DCYDC members; and coordinate with the National Youth Commission (NYC) regarding the local youth programs.

The DCYDC shall be headed by the SK Federation president and shall be composed of at least 10 but not more than 21 members. Its core members are the President and Vice President of the SK Federation.

Meanwhile, at least eight but not more than 19 representative-members shall come from duly registered youth organizations or youth-serving organizations. All other incumbent SK officials — except the SK Federation President and Vice President — are ineligible to serve as representative members. Representative-members shall serve a term of three years corresponding to the local BSKE cycle, unless removed for cause under the rules.

For sectoral representation, as far as practicable, youth organizations and youth-serving organizations shall include, but not limited to, those whose core advocacies involve peace, out-of-school youth, health, disaster, LGBTQIA+, Islam, faith, environment, community, Persons with Disabilities (PWD), Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples (ICCs/IPs), women, economic development, and academe.

The EO provides for composition of the DCYDC; qualifications of representative members; duties and functions; convening and formulation of DCYDP; election of representative members; registration of youth organization and youth-serving organizations; local registration and verification procedure; mandatory training programs; disciplinary actions for acts and omissions as provided committed by a DCYDC member; and sanctions for non-compliant organizations.

For more details on the DCYDC IRRR, Dabawenyos may visit the transparency section of the City Government of Davao Website https://www.davaocity.gov.ph/ CIO