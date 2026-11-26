RECOGNIZING the vital role of Dabawenyouth in building safer and drug-free communities, the City Government of Davao through the Davao City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Cadac), gathered student leaders to strengthen youth participation in promoting drug prevention and responsible decision-making during the School Based Drug Prevention Education Campaign 2026 at the University of the Immaculate Conception (UIC) on November 20, 2026.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, through a message delivered by Councilor Atty. Luna Acosta, emphasized the importance of engaging the youth in advancing the vision of a drug-free Davao City, noting that education plays a vital role in equipping them to make informed and responsible decisions.

“In our vision of a drug-free Davao, we turn to education as an important mechanism to advance the comprehensive anti-drug plans and programs in our communities through strengthening drug prevention, education in schools. With the youth taking the reins of their future and the future of our society, it is vital that we create an environment where they are protected, nurtured and empowered,” he said.

The activity gathered Supreme Secondary Learner Government (SSLG) Presidents of public schools in Davao City alongside representatives of the 11 pioneering schools that participated in the campaign.

The pioneering schools included the Sta. Ana National High School (SANHS), Leon Garcia Sr. National High School (LGSNHS), Bernardo D. Carpio National High School (BDCNHS), Francisco Bangoy National High School (FBNHS), Crossing Bayabas National High School (CBNHS), Los Amigos National High School (LANHS), Calinan National High School (CNHS), Marilog National High School (MNHS), Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School (DRANHS), Sto. Niño National High School (SNNHS) and Erico T. Nograles National High School (ETNNHS).

Resource speakers also engaged participants in discussions on responsible decision-making in the promotion of the anti-illegal drug campaign, responsible social media use, Dabawenyouth: Davao Youth DCiplinado, youth rights and the role of youth in the anti-illegal drug campaign.

Meanwhile, Jaffar Marohomsalic, Action Officer of the Davao City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) encouraged students to recognize the important role they play in shaping safer and more disciplined communities.

“I want you also to remember that you are not just the hope of tomorrow, you are the now of our nation. Your voices matter, your decisions matters and your participation is needed today,” he said.

“To our SSLG officers, students and Sanggunian Kabataan officials, I challenge you to continue being good examples and advocates in your respective communities. Use your influence to inspire others, promote responsible decisions and support initiatives that makes our schools and communities safer,” he added.

The activity concluded with the awarding of winners in the Best Booth, Best School Advocacy Campaign and Poster-Making Competition. CIO