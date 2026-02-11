Davao City Youth Office rolls out citywide barangay visits

THE Davao City Youth Development Office (DCYDO), through the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation, continued to intensify its citywide barangay visitation through the Rampa Program, which is aimed at strengthening youth leadership, collaboration, and participation across all 182 barangays.

The DCYDO is a division of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Councilor Kristine May Mercado, chairperson of the Sangguniang Panlungsod's Youth and Sports Development Committee, said during the Pulong Pulong sa Dabawenyo that the program is designed to have a one-on-one dialogue with SK officials and ensure that young voices are actively represented in local governance.

“Gusto namo tuyokon gud ang matag SK council sa tibouk barangay sa atoang dakbayan para mahibal’an kung unsa'y mga mulo sa ilahang matag barangay (We want to visit SK council in every barangay of our city to find out what the issues are in their respective barangays),” she said.

The program, which runs from February to March 2026, brings the SK Federation, alongside the DCYDO team, to the barangays where they will focus on addressing the issues and aligning upcoming activities and training for the young people.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Crismas, Acting Division Head of DCYDO, said the program goes beyond simply organizing activities and programs, emphasizing that its goal is to cultivate leadership among the youth, encouraging them to take the initiative and play a more significant role in the development of their communities.

“Davao has always been a city of discipline and diversity. So, I urge our young people, our legislators, our Sangguniang Kabataan to stay focused on the areas and priorities that will empower our young people. So kung naa ma'y mga difficulties, particularly in the identification of the programs and activities nga ilahang i conduct sa ilahang respective barangay, our office under CSWDO is really open for everybody to come, partner with us kay ang amoa gusto, kauban sa SK federation, is to really empower our young people (Davao has always been a city of discipline and diversity. So, I urge our young people, our legislators, and our youth council to stay focused on the areas and priorities that will empower our young people. So if there are any difficulties, particularly in the identification of the programs and activities that they conduct in their respective barangays, our office under CSWDO is open for everybody to come, partner with us because what we want, together with the SK federation, is to really empower our young people),” he added.

Further details and announcements on the schedule can be found at the Davao City Youth Development Office Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/davaoyouthdevoffice. CIO