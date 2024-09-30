Davao City Zero Open Defecation Program institutionalized

THE City Government of Davao on Wednesday institutionalized the Zero Open Defecation Program (ZOD) in the city through Executive Order (EO) No. 32, Series of 2024 to ensure every household has access to sanitary toilets.

EO No. 32 also mandated the creation of a ZOD Verification and Certification Team tasked to assess barangays on their sanitation level based on the Philippine Approach to Sustainable Sanitation.

The team shall be led by a City Health Officer, and the Chairperson of the Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee on Health shall sit as the team’s assistant team leader.

A sustainable sanitation plan for the city shall also be developed to provide strategic direction for the implementation and operationalization of the ZOD Program.

Strengthening of sanitation governance and regulatory mechanisms among others shall be discussed under the sanitation plan.

The funding for the program shall be appropriated from the Annual Budget or Supplemental Budget of the City subject to the availability of funds.

Further details on E.O. No. 32, Series of 2024, can be accessed through this link: https://www.davaocity.gov.ph/tra.../executive-orders/2024-2/. CIO