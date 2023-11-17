Davao City zoning appeals board, review committee reconstituted

IN LINE with the Integrated Zoning Ordinance, the Davao City Government issued Executive Order No. 34, series of 2023, and Executive Order No. 35, series of 2023, on November 8, reconstituting the Local Zoning Board of Appeals (LZBA) and the Local Zoning Review Committee (LZRC), respectively.

Under EO No. 34, it is the LZBA’s responsibility to act on appeals on the grant or denial of location clearances; non-conformity of existing uses, buildings, or structures to the applicable provisions of the Zoning Ordinance; and on appeals concerning administrative fines.

Meanwhile, EO No. 35, mandated the LZRC to review the Zoning Ordinance to determine needed amendments or revisions; recommend changes to be introduced to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Zoning Ordinance; as well as identify provisions in the Zoning Ordinance that are difficult to enforce.

It is also the LZRC’s responsibility to recommend necessary amendments to the Integrated Zoning Ordinance to the Sangguniang Panlungsod, based on the result of their review.

The LZBA shall be led by the City Mayor or the City Administrator; while the City Planning and Development Coordinator shall be the chairperson of the LZRC.

The LZBA shall also have a technical working committee composed of members from the City Planning and Development Office, City Engineer’s Office, City Legal Office, City Assessor’s Office, City Environment and Natural Resources Office, and the Office of the City Building Official.

For the Board of Appeals, the Zoning Administrator shall serve as the secretariat and the action officer; while the City Planning and Development Office shall act as the secretariat of the Review Committee.

The funding for both the board and the committee shall be sourced from the available funds of the City Government of Davao subject to the usual accounting and auditing rules and regulations. CIO