Davao City’s agri office highlights organic farmers

THE Davao City Agriculturist’s Office (CAgrO) highlighted the role of organic farmers in environmental sustainability and food safety for this year’s Organic Agriculture Month celebration.

The Organic Agriculture Month was created through Presidential Proclamation No. 1030, issued in 2015 and designated the month of November for such a purpose. It said that the practice of organic agriculture nationwide is an effective tool for development, environmental conservation, and health protection of farmers, consumers, as well as the general public.

Jeana Ablen, senior agriculturist of Cagro, said the celebration will officially kick off at the Rizal Park Pavillon on November 6, 2025.

She said the event will highlight the contributions and practices of organic farmers.

“Naa man ta’y proclamation nga nagamando nga ang November is an Organic Agriculture month celebration. Atong hatagan og kahigayonan ang atong mga organic practitioner nga matinda og maila ang ilang produkto og kini sab nga buluhaton mao ni ang pamaagi na ma-aware ang public kung unsa ang organic agriculture practice (We also have a proclamation that November is an Organic Agriculture month celebration. We will give our organic practitioners the opportunity to sell their products and this is also the way to make the public aware of what organic agriculture practice is),” she said.

Cagro has laid out activities related to organic agriculture, during which farmers will also exhibit their organic products, including high-value vegetables, assorted rootcrops, fruits, planting materials, and herbal plants, native coffee, tablea chocolate, fermented dried cacao beans, and many more.

Meanwhile, CAgrO will also distribute information on materials & fruit seedlings, vermicast, and vegetable seeds, while City Veterinarian’s Office (CVO) will provide information about anti-rabies, biosecurity, and code of practice for animal production.

Ablen also said that the city has seen an increase in the number of organic farmers and hopes that by giving the platform to these farmers, Dabawenyos will also be inspired to support and adopt organic farming methods.

“Once na ikaw wala nagagamit og mga synthetic na mga inputs, gina-consider nga organic sila by default ang ilahang practice so ubay-ubay na gud ta. Naa napud tay organic practitioners nga gi-recognize dria sa Davao City. (Once you do not use synthetic inputs, it is considered to be organic by default, so organic farming is really increasing. We also have organic practitioners who are recognized in Davao City),” she said.

Ablen emphasized that the observance of organic month is also important in raising public awareness, especially as health problems linked to poor diet and processed food consumption increase, with organic agriculture offering a clean and sustainable alternative.

“Daghan kaayo og mga health issue, sa physical nga health issue tungod kay nagakaon og mga dili limpyo or dili healthy nga mga pagkaon. At the same time. environmentally friendly ang organic agriculture, sustainable siya og maka baton ta og hamugaway nga kinaiyahan, hamugaway nga pang lawas (There are numerous health problems, including physical health problems, for consuming unhealthy foods. At the same time, organic farming is environmentally friendly which allows us to have a comfortable environment and a comfortable body),” she added. CIO