Davao City’s best practices recognized in DOH’s Awards

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) bagged multiple awards and recognition during the Department of Health’s (DOH) Harmonized Health Awards 2025 held at Waterfront Insular Hotel on Friday, November 20, 2025.

Davao City was also recognized as a universal health care integrated site, along with its exemplary efforts in promoting healthy workplaces, and as Top 2 in the Davao Region for the Oplan Kalusugan sa DepEd-Healthy Learning Institutions (OKD-HLI) Program.

The CHO was recognized for its outstanding commitment to child health by successfully adopting and implementing the Mandatory Immunization for Infants, and its support to DOH-Davao, DOH-Davao-CHD Family Health Cluster, and being a Mother-baby Friendly Workplace.

The City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (Cesu) was recognized as a functional local epidemiology and surveillance unit, receiving a laptop and P100,000 as a monetary incentive.

The CHO Birthing Home in Tibungco was feted as the Top Performing Newborn Screening Facility and received 20 Newborn Screening kits worth P35,000.

Marilog District District Hospital also bagged multiple awards, including an appreciation for Excellence and Responsiveness and Timely Service Award, Outstanding Partnership Support, Most Innovative Health Facility, attainment of a very satisfactory overall score for the Integrated Hospital Operations and Management Program, and also as a Mother-baby friendly Workplace.

Meanwhile, as a facility in Davao City, Sangguniang Panlungsod also received the Mother-Baby Workplace award.

“These achievements show our dedication to building a responsive city-wide health system and delivering quality care to all Dabawenyos,” said CHO Acting Assistant Health Officer for Operations Margie B. Roa-Rubio in an interview with Madayaw on Monday, November 24, 2025.

Rubio said that the appreciation and recognition marked the CHO and the city as front-runners in the implementation of various health programs and services.

“This is our way of showing the people that CHO remains committed to its endeavors to provide the most excellent health service, and that we are working to improve our strategies, strengthen programs, intensify activities, to ensure that our goal to reduce morbidity and mortality is achieved — making Davao City a healthier and livable community.”

She added that the achievements of Marilog District Hospital reflect the effective delivery of accessible quality health services to all Dabawenyos, Indigenous Peoples in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas, while the Cesu’s accomplishments reflect timely, accurate, and reliable epidemiological information to appropriate agencies, especially the CHO, City Mayor’s Office, Department of Health regional office, and the DOH Central Office.

Rubio said that the recognitions are made possible through the strong leadership of the chief local executive, the Acting Health Officer – Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon, and the city’s partners in its programs, such as the Department of Education, Sangguniang Panlungsod, and many other offices and agencies supporting the shared vision to provide quality health to all Dabawenyos.

She added that the roster of dedicated, committed, and competent health workers who toil day in and day out to ensure quality health care services for all also contributed a lot.

“Moreover, these are solidified by the support of all Dabawenyos, whose trust in our services remains,” she said.

She said that the exemplary leadership and governance, as well as Davao City LGU’s unceasing commitment to better health, remain the driving forces in making these practices sustainable.

“The City Government will ensure the continuity of best practices through a combination of strategic planning by developing and maintaining the continuity of plans; stakeholder coordination, recognizing the contribution of our partners in health services provision; improving the competency of the workers providing the services; and by continuously reviewing and updating procedures that will support the sustainability of best practices,” she said. CIO