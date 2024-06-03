Davao City's Chino Sy Tancontian secures gold medal in Sambo de Paris

Davao City's Chino Sy Tancontian secured another victory for the Philippines, claiming a gold medal in the men's -98 kilograms division of the 2024 Grand Prix de Sambo de Paris on Saturday, June 1.

The 23-year-old dominated all three opponents in the round-robin format.

In his first match, Tancontian staged a come-from-behind victory over Dimitry Khoudoian of France with a submission. Despite trailing early, Tancontian finished strong with an armbar.

He continued his winning streak with consecutive victories against Pedro Nilson Dias de Vega of Switzerland and Didier Biansomba of France, earning points through throws and pins.