Davao City’s commemoration of Martial Law canceled

“The road closure scheduled on September 21, 2024, will no longer be implemented as the event will not push through. All roads initially mentioned will be passable on Saturday,” CTTMO wrote in their post on Friday, September 20, 2024.

However, the office did not provide a reason for the cancellation of the event. As of this writing, SunStar Davao has attempted to reach out to CTTMO for clarification, but the office has yet to respond.

In an earlier post, the office had announced the temporary road closures on C.M. Recto Avenue along Rizal Street to Magsaysay Avenue; Roxas Avenue from Aurora Quezon Street to C. Bangoy Street; Jacinto Street from P. Zamora Street to Magsaysay Avenue; and Magsaysay Avenue from J. Dela Cruz Street to C. Bangoy Street.

The closure was set to start at 7 a.m. and continue until the end of the activity on September 21, 2024.

Through a resolution proposed by Davao City Councilor Conrado Baloran, these streets were to be temporarily closed to make way for the commemoration of the 52nd anniversary of Martial Law.

The closure was in response to a request from the Deputy Secretary General of the Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod Party.

This Saturday, Filipinos will commemorate the 52nd anniversary of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Jr.’s signing of Proclamation No. 1081, which led to the declaration of Martial Law in the Philippines. RGP