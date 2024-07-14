Davao City's dancesport duo dazzles at Palarong Pambansa 2024

Limitless potential

Julie Flintham of England has trained Semilla and Darvin since 2019 and praised their remarkable progress. Even though they were paired just two years ago, they have adjusted well.

"Their performance was amazing right from the very start. They stood out as champions. They did everything in the competition. Their potential is limitless. I can really see them becoming the next generation champions for the country," she said.

Flintham said the dancesports champions train daily in the mornings before their afternoon classes and regularly practice their routines.

"They've been to regular competitions around the country. They join their ranking tournaments," she said.

However, she noted that Semilla and Darvin train at the school gym on a rough surface. "For a sport that might seem glamorous, they practice in the open air wearing rubber shoes," Flintham added. Thanks to the cash incentives they earn from Batang Pinoy and Palaro and generous sponsors' support, both can continue to fund their competitions.

Baliña, for her part, said: "I am so very proud of them and happy as well that they got five golds and one silver. These athletes gave me the chance to be a part of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa. I am grateful and blessed that they allowed and accepted me as their coach, even though we are not from the same school. These students are athletes with a heart."

More medals

On the other hand, Davao del Norte's dancesports team contributed three gold medals to Davao Region, courtesy of Xacks Jacob Bolador and Fiona Rose Golosino of New Corella Central Elementary School Sped Center who topped the elementary juvenile Latin grade A-5 dance, Latin single dance paso doble, and single dance samba. They also copped bronze in juvenile Latin single dance chachacha and juvenile Latin single dance jive