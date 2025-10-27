Davao City’s digital innovations lauded

DAVAO City’s digital innovations won three major awards during the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Search for Best Practices in Digital Innovations in Local Government Units (LGUs) in the Davao Region on October 23.

The search is one of the highlights of the 2025 Philippine Local Governance Forum––Mindanao Island Circuit.

With the goal of recognizing and showcasing innovative digital solutions developed by LGUs, the search has three major categories, including the Digital Governance Excellence Award, Digital Public Service Innovation Award, and the Smart and Inclusive Local Government Unit Award.

The City Records Management System or CRMS version 2, under the City Archives and Records Office (CARO), won the Digital Governance Excellence Award.

This award is for LGUs that successfully institutionalized digital systems to enhance management and efficiency.

Meanwhile, the City Information Office’s Davao City Reports (DCR) App, the official reports, complaints, concerns, and appreciation platform of the City Government of Davao, received the Digital Public Service Innovation Award.

The Streetscape Ordinance of the City Planning and Development Office also won the Smart and Inclusive Local Government Unit Award, an award recognizing LGUs that leveraged technology to promote sustainability, resilience, and inclusion in their community.

Atty. Francis Mark Layog, City Administrator, said in his speech that the wins were made possible by the active participation and collaboration of the city government and its constituents.

He added that these projects represent the city’s dedication to making government services more efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of the city’s residents.

“The City Records Management System demonstrates the city government’s commitment to accountability in public record keeping. The Davao City Reports is a tool that empowers Dabawenyos to actively engage with the community through digital platforms. The Streetscape Ordinance envisions a livable future for our residents by setting the standards for future development,” Layog said.

“This search is more than just a competition. It is a celebration of innovation and good governance. It reflects our collective commitment to make technology a tool for empowerment, progress, and genuine public service,” Jade M. Baylon, the program’s focal person, added. CIO