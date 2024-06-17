Davao City’s Eid al-Adha ends peacefully

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported that the observance of Eid al-Adha on Sunday, June 16, 2024, was "generally peaceful," with no incidents of violence or threats recorded throughout the celebration.

According to DCPO data, approximately 2,500 Dabawenyo Muslims attended the Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice at Freedom Park, Roxas Avenue, Davao City.

“Activity has ended as of this time. Observed to be peaceful and normal with no untoward incident,” DCPO said.

Regarding security deployment, various units from security clusters in the city, totaling 251 personnel, including the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and City Traffic Transport Management Office (CTTMO), collaborated for monitoring.

Eid al-Adha is a significant festival in the Muslim calendar, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as instructed by God. It falls on the 10th day of the twelfth month of Dhu al-Hijja, with celebrations typically extending over the following three days known as the Tashreeq days. DEF