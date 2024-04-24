Davao City’s first public internet center proposed

A DAVAO City Councilor has proposed the establishment of the city's first-ever public internet center.

Councilor Bonz Andre Militar, the chairperson of the committee on information systems, bared plans for Davao City's first public internet center, following a suggestion from Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte.

The proposed Internet center would be an extension of the City Library and Information Center, featuring 50 computers for research, assignments, and projects.

“Dabawenyos can freely use the computers in Davao City if they want to make assignments or grades, research, or train,” he said during the Aprobado sa Konseho media forum on Tuesday morning, April 24, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

He said that Dabawenyos can freely access the computers by becoming public library members for a fee of P50, serving as their ID for computer use.

Additionally, the center will offer public WiFi for those outside, accessible with personal devices.

The People’s Park location is intended as a pilot program; if successful, similar centers may be established in other districts.

Militar also mentioned plans to encourage barangays to install community WiFi areas for constituents lacking internet access, pending budget considerations.

The proposal addresses complaints from city library users about insufficient internet resources. Currently in the first reading, the proposal is being expedited for implementation.

Militar initially proposed the concept on September 7, 2023, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod. RGP