Davao City’s Francis Greg Espiritu wins gold, Maica Garcia gets silver in PNG swimfest Day 1

Palarong Pambansa 2023 triple gold medalist Espiritu, an 18-year-old Grade 12 student of Ateneo de Davao University, clocked two minutes and 25.72 minutes, outshining Pasig City bets Lance Rafael Cruz (2:25.79) and Earl Jay Jayme (2:28.99) who copped the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

"I felt happy kasi nakuha ko ulit old best time ko (I felt happy because I got my old best time again)," Espiritu said in a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao after his golden finish to mark his PNG debut. "I just followed my instincts and believed in my capabilities."

He will race in five more events, including the 100m and 50m breaststroke events, 400m individual medley (IM), and two relays.

Winning the gold, according to him, was a form of redemption for his lackluster performance in a swimfest held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila in October 2023.

He said, "Gusto ko lang bumawi sa aking bad swim nung nakaraan (I just want to make up for my bad swim last time)."

Garcia, for her part, registered 2:56.01, placing second to gold medalist Tagbilaran City's Angel Lynn Docabo who registered 2:52.09.

Beyonce Cargamn Gonzalez of Mandaluyong City-ZZ (3:02.89) claimed the bronze.

In another event, Davao City's Palarong Pambansa champion Juliana Marien Villanueva pocketed a silver medal for Davao Oriental in girls 18 and over 200m IM event with a time of 2:38.15.

Mandaluyong City-ZZ's Jindsy Azze Morgia Dassion (2:36.23) took the gold, while Mary Ann Pizzarra Velasco (2:39.00) clinched the bronze. MLSA