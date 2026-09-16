Davao City's healthcare programs feted

DAVAO City earned recognition for its efforts to make health and wellness part of everyday life, receiving awards for its implementation of programs and policies that promote healthier communities, workplaces, and schools.

The City Health Office’s (CHO) Health Promotion Unit received the recognition during the Department of Health Davao Region’s Healthy Setting Enablers Recognition.

Among the honors was the Healthy Settings Excellence Award, which recognizes the city’s overall implementation of health and wellness policies across the healthy settings framework.

The city also received the Healthy Community Award for meeting established standards and using Universal Health Care Act initiatives to create a supportive and health-promoting environment for residents.

Dr. Margie R. Rubio, CHO head, said the community award reflects the city’s efforts to bring health programs closer to Dabawenyos in the places where they live, work, and study.

She also credited residents for following city policies and ordinances designed to protect public health.

“Mao g’yud ni siya ang magpamatuod nga mao ni siya ang impact sa atoang pagka-disiplinado kay naa ta’y mga nindot kaayo nga mga balaod, ordinances nga approved nga mahimong epektibo with the participation g’yud sa matag individual nga resident sa Davao (This is a testament to the impact of the discipline of every Dabawenyo because we have good laws and ordinances in place, and they become effective through the participation of every resident of Davao),” Rubio said.

Rubio also highlighted the work of various city offices in carrying out health programs.

She cited the enforcement of the city’s comprehensive anti-smoking ordinance and liquor ban through the joint efforts of the Vices Regulations Unit and Davao City Police Office.

The City Transport and Traffic Management Office also helps promote road safety by enforcing traffic rules and speed limits, with residents’ cooperation helping reduce vehicular accidents, Rubio said.

She also thanked the City Environment and Natural Resources Office, particularly its sanitary workers, for keeping communities clean and safe.

“These awards belong to the entire Davao City,” Rubio said. “It is a direct result of the strong executive leadership of our city’s local chief executive, Hon. Sebastian Duterte. This is also through the full support of our city legislative body in making policies to ensure the safety and health of Dabawenyos.”

She also credited CHO employees, families, school leaders, and workers for their participation in the city’s health programs.

Healthier workplaces, schools

Davao City also received the Healthy Workplace Award, which recognizes efforts to implement the national framework for healthy workplaces, including programs that promote workers’ health, safety, psychosocial well-being, and overall welfare.

Public schools across the city likewise received Healthy Learning Institution Awards under the Department of Education’s Oplan Kalusugan sa DepEd.

The program integrates health literacy, physical activity, proper nutrition, school-based immunization, dental health, and campaigns against smoking and substance abuse into school programs and environments.

“Kani siya nga programa sa DepEd, makanunayon ni siya namo nga ginabuhat because we integrate age-appropriate health literacy, school-based immunization, proper nutrition, dental health, anti-smoking and substance abuse campaigns in our schools, ensuring every young learner thrives in a classroom setting (With this DepEd program, we consistently integrate age-appropriate health literacy, school-based immunization, proper nutrition, dental health, and anti-smoking and substance abuse campaigns in our schools, ensuring every young learner thrives in a school setting),” Rubio said.

Rubio said the awards affirm the city’s focus on preventing illness and creating environments that support long-term health.

“These awards validate that Davao City is leading the way as an exemplar universal healthcare integration site,” she said. “They show that our local government unit is not just treating illnesses but actively creating an environment that prevents disease and protects health.”

“When our workers are safe in their offices, our children are protected in their classrooms, our families are supported in clean, safe barangays, we build a healthier, more productive city capable of sustaining long-term economic growth and community well-being,” she added. CIO