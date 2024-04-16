Davao City's IM Oliver Dimakiling rules 2nd Warden open chessfest

Fide master (FM) Austin Jacob Literatus, who hails from Toril in Davao City, finished fourth, leading three other 5.5 scorers NM Henry Roger Lopez of Panabo City, NM Joey Albert Florendo, and John Christian Lesaca of General Santos City, who claimed the fifth, sixth, and seventh spots, respectively.

Also in the top 10 were Jasyon Salubre, Mhyl Crese Wayne Patrimonio, and NM John Cyrus Borce, all with five points.

Dimakiling drew with Yreil Josh Hernani in their first-round clash before pulling off wins over Elragildino Repato, Palarong Pambansa-bound arena FM (AFM) Andrei Ainsley Dolorosa, Julius Gonzaga, NMs John Crus Borce, Oberio, and Lopez in the last six matches of the seven-round Swiss System format chessfest.

The champion said he came home to visit his father, Chito, having missed the latter's 70th birthday in October 2023.

"Sakto pud dunay tournament. Lingaw makita mga karaan ug mga bag-ong bangiitan sa atong love nga sport. Bonus ra jud kong makadaug tag prize (It's great that there's a tournament. It's fun seeing both seasoned players and new faces in our beloved sport. Winning a prize is just a bonus)," Dimakiling, who works as a coach at the Dubai Chess and Culture Club, said in a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao on Monday evening, April 15.

Meanwhile, Tagum City's Aliyah Rae Lumangtad scored perfect seven points to clinch the 19-under division crown over Hannah Segara of Davao City (six points), Braint Marben Magdagasang and Mysoul Malabarbas (5.5 points), and Hadassah Ria Literatus (5.0).

In the 15-under division, Sebastian Marbas (6.5) topped Kyle Johann Ylanan (6.0) and John Wayne Cequina.

Cipriano Angelo Magalso (6.5), for his part, emerged champion in the 11-under category.

On the other hand, Jo Art Capatan ruled the executive division with six points, followed by Elmer Claveria (5.0) in second and top seed NM James Infiesto (4.5) in third. Arena IM (AIM) lawyer Jose Dionisio Guevarra Jr. took fourth place, leading seven other four-pointers.

The tournament was sanctioned by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) and supported by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go. MLSA