Davao City’s Jenifer Kilapio secures silver at 16th World Wushu Championships

DAVAO City's very own Jenifer Kilapio of Davao City clinched a silver medal for the Philippines at the close of the HYX 16th World Wushu Championships (WWC) on Tuesday, November 21, in Fort Worth, Texas, USA (Philippine time). This marked her inaugural medal in a world tournament after seven years with the national wushu team.

The 23-year-old Kilapio, hailing from San Antonio, Agdao, was unbeaten in two matches before setting up a titular showdown with Lan Nguyen Thi of Vietnam. The latter secured a narrow 2-1 victory for the women's sanda 48k gold.

Reflecting on her performance, Kilapio said in a Facebook Messenger interview with SunStar Davao, "I did my best pero kailangan pa ng more push para makuha ang gintong medalya (I did my best but needed more push to get the gold medal)."