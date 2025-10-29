Davao City’s karatekas Berco, So finally strike first Batang Pinoy gold medals

Regular campaigners Eduardo Berco III and Hailey Dominique So made a strong comeback by capturing long-awaited gold medals for Davao City in the Batang Pinoy 2025 national karatedo championships at the SM GenSan Trade Hall in General Santos City.

Both athletes had competed in the previous two Batang Pinoy editions without a first-place finish. This time, on the tournament’s return to General Santos City, they stepped back onto the tatami with renewed purpose and finally delivered the golds they had chased for years.

Davao City’s karatedo team collected a total of three golds, two silvers, and four bronzes after two days of action held on October 27 and 28, 2025.

“It was a wonderful experience dahil ito po ang first gold ko sa (because this is my first gold in) Batang Pinoy,” he told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview. “I’m really happy not just because of the medal but because I made my parents proud.”