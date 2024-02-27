Davao City's Lee Vann Corteza bags Las Vegas Open title

Davao City-born pool master Lee Vann Corteza clinched the 2024 Las Vegas Open men's title by beating compatriot Carlo Biado, 4-2, 4-3, in their recent all-Filpino finale at the Rio All-Suite Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
Corteza, enduring three shootouts and playing nine matches in total, received the champion's cash prize of $30,000 in the first event of the Predator Pro Billiard Series.
The Manila-based Dabawenyo cue artist, who hails from Mintal, earlier eliminated Ping Chung Ko of Chinese Taipei on the same note, 4-3, 4-0, in the semifinals.
Biado advanced to the championship match after whipping Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, 4-1, 4-1, in their semis encounter.
In the women's division, reigning Women's World 10-Ball titlist Chezka Centeno of the Philippines subdued Chinese Siming Chen, 4-2, 4-2, to win the championship trophy and the $18,000 top purse.
Centeno demolished Seo Seoa (4-3, 0-4, 3-3, shootout 4-3) in the semifinals.
The Predator Billiards Series features five tournaments, including the just-concluded Las Vegas Open men's and women's events and Apex mixed doubles.
The PBS Women Showdown is ongoing until March 1, while the prestigious Predator WPA World 10-Ball Men's Championship is on March 27 to March 2. MLSA