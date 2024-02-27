Davao City's Lee Vann Corteza bags Las Vegas Open title

Davao City-born pool master Lee Vann Corteza clinched the 2024 Las Vegas Open men's title by beating compatriot Carlo Biado, 4-2, 4-3, in their recent all-Filpino finale at the Rio All-Suite Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Corteza, enduring three shootouts and playing nine matches in total, received the champion's cash prize of $30,000 in the first event of the Predator Pro Billiard Series.