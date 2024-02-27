Davao

Davao City's Lee Vann Corteza bags Las Vegas Open title

LAS VEGAS OPEN KING. Dabawenyo Lee Vann Corteza of the Philippines secures the 2024 Las Vegas Open men's open championship trophy after eking out a 4-2, 4-3 win over compatriot Carlo Biado at the Rio All-Suite Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA recently.
LAS VEGAS OPEN KING. Dabawenyo Lee Vann Corteza of the Philippines secures the 2024 Las Vegas Open men's open championship trophy after eking out a 4-2, 4-3 win over compatriot Carlo Biado at the Rio All-Suite Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA recently.Matt Porinsky/PREDATOR PRO BILLIARDS SERIES PHOTO

Davao City-born pool master Lee Vann Corteza clinched the 2024 Las Vegas Open men's title by beating compatriot Carlo Biado, 4-2, 4-3, in their recent all-Filpino finale at the Rio All-Suite Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Corteza, enduring three shootouts and playing nine matches in total, received the champion's cash prize of $30,000 in the first event of the Predator Pro Billiard Series.

Lee Vann Corteza celebrates his victory in the 2024 Las Vegas Open men's title at the Rio All-Suite Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA recently.
Lee Vann Corteza celebrates his victory in the 2024 Las Vegas Open men's title at the Rio All-Suite Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA recently.Matt Porinsky/PREDATOR PRO BILLIARDS PHOTO

The Manila-based Dabawenyo cue artist, who hails from Mintal, earlier eliminated Ping Chung Ko of Chinese Taipei on the same note, 4-3, 4-0, in the semifinals.

Biado advanced to the championship match after whipping  Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, 4-1, 4-1, in their semis encounter.

In the women's division, reigning Women's World 10-Ball titlist Chezka Centeno of the Philippines subdued Chinese Siming Chen, 4-2, 4-2, to win the championship trophy and the $18,000 top purse.

Chezka Centeno clinches the women's championship trophy of the 2024 Las Vegas Open at the Rio All-Suite Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA recently.
Chezka Centeno clinches the women's championship trophy of the 2024 Las Vegas Open at the Rio All-Suite Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA recently.Matt Porinsky/PREDATOR PRO BILLIARDS PHOTO

Centeno demolished Seo Seoa (4-3, 0-4, 3-3, shootout 4-3) in the semifinals.

The Predator Billiards Series features five tournaments, including the just-concluded Las Vegas Open men's and women's events and Apex mixed doubles. 

The PBS Women Showdown is ongoing until March 1, while the prestigious Predator WPA World 10-Ball Men's Championship is on March 27 to March 2. MLSA

Lee Vann Corteza
Davao City
Carlo Biado
Chezka Centeno
Dabawenyo billiards champion
2024 Las Vegas Open men's champion
Corteza vs Biado
All-Filipino finale
Centeno vs Chen
Siming Chen

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph